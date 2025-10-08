Virginia's Beautiful Mountain Town Is A Secluded Gem With Sleepy Shops And Peaceful Silence

Virginia is one of those states that beckons visitors with its mountain charm, where you can relax and breathe fresh air in its Blue Ridge Highlands, home to an underrated town with an award-winning food scene, or in the Appalachian Mountains, that act as an imposing backdrop to a storied town. But there's one unique village in Southwest Virginia that captures your attention with sweeping vistas and outdoor activities. Located about 80 miles from Roanoke and around 23 miles from Bluefield, Bland is an under-the-radar alpine village within Bland County that dazzles with its seasonal magic, sleepy shops, and peaceful silence.

A great way to soak in its beauty — especially during leaf-peeping season — is by taking a road trip along the Big Walker Mountain Scenic Byway. Stretching 16.2 miles, the road threads through Bland and Wythe Counties, providing easy access to drivers from Interstates 77 and 81. Driving through this picturesque scenery offers you the chance to admire colorful flowers in spring and summer, such as pink honeysuckle and Olympic Fire mountain laurel, as well as look for snow-blanketed peaks in winter.

Situated along US Highway 52 between Wytheville & Bland, standing at an elevation of 3,405 feet, is Big Walker Mountain. To enjoy a panoramic view of the region, head to this peak's 100-foot observation tower named Big Water Lookout, which offers views of the natural landscape and the remote areas of the Jefferson National Forest, along with the breathtaking vista of five states over Appalachian peaks. The best way to reach Bland is to drive from nearby cities or to fly into the Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport, which is about a 90-mile drive away from Bland. Washington, D.C., also has a major airport close to town, but the drive takes about 5 hours.