Virginia's Appalachian Mountains Are The Imposing Backdrop Of A Storied Town With A Diverse Culinary Scene

Big Stone Gap is a small town with big views. Tucked away in the Appalachian Mountains, this rural community punches far above its weight when it comes to culture, scenery, and local fare. With a deep connection to its historic roots, a trip here is a step back into the 19th century, where you can see numerous historic buildings, museums, and dedications to its storied past — all alongside unparalleled landscapes.

With an awe-inspiring backdrop of the Appalachian Mountains, Big Stone Gap is a visual experience like no other. Whatever you do, a visit to the Powell Valley Scenic Overlook is an absolute must. "The overlook was easily accessible and the view was unbelievable," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "It looked like a painting."

For a more challenging hike and some of Virginia's top scenery, venture through the nearly 9-mile Roaring Branch Trail, which leads to sweeping views of forests, Powell River Valley, and a cascading waterfall.