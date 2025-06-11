Virginia's Appalachian Mountains Are The Imposing Backdrop Of A Storied Town With A Diverse Culinary Scene
Big Stone Gap is a small town with big views. Tucked away in the Appalachian Mountains, this rural community punches far above its weight when it comes to culture, scenery, and local fare. With a deep connection to its historic roots, a trip here is a step back into the 19th century, where you can see numerous historic buildings, museums, and dedications to its storied past — all alongside unparalleled landscapes.
With an awe-inspiring backdrop of the Appalachian Mountains, Big Stone Gap is a visual experience like no other. Whatever you do, a visit to the Powell Valley Scenic Overlook is an absolute must. "The overlook was easily accessible and the view was unbelievable," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "It looked like a painting."
For a more challenging hike and some of Virginia's top scenery, venture through the nearly 9-mile Roaring Branch Trail, which leads to sweeping views of forests, Powell River Valley, and a cascading waterfall.
A town in the heart of Appalachia
Virginia is home to some of America's most significant historic sites, and Big Stone Gap has plenty of rich history on its own. First founded in 1856, Big Stone Gap became a prominent coal and iron development city in the decades that followed, a legacy that remains to this day.
Visitors shouldn't skip delving into Big Stone Gap's rich past at the Southwest Virginia Museum, located in a four-story mansion, or the June Tolliver House and Folk Art Center, which features locally-made art in a historic setting.The 101 Historic Traincar is another local gem, located within Southwest Virginia Museum State Park.
As for the Big Stone Gap of today, it's a vibrant cultural destination that's slowly but surely becoming a hub for all things art, literature, and music. Big Stone Gap notably has a deep-seated tradition of country and bluegrass music, and a thriving community of local musicians. It's even a stop along Crooked Road — a 330-mile heritage trail that includes quiet river towns like Buchanan and is known as "America's Ultimate Country Music Highway,"
A vibrant food scene
Big Stone Gap has just over 5,000 residents, but that doesn't mean its food scene is at all lacking. Of its over 30 places to eat, traditional Southern and Appalachian fare is certainly the town's specialty, but you'll still find a diverse array of cuisines, from Mexican to Chinese and Italian. Country Kitchen is a local staple, offering dishes like chicken and dumplings and baked pork chops. Curklin's is another favorite for its craft beer selection, dishes like their signature steak and fried green tomatoes, and historic location within the town's Mutual Pharmacy, which opened in the 1950s.
Since you'll definitely want to take advantage of Big Stone Gap's stunning nature and illustrious past while here, there's no better accommodation choice than Poplar Hill Cottage, which is situated next to the Southwestern Virginia Museum and the Historic 101 Train Car. Furnished with reproduction furniture, this three-bedroom home can be booked by calling the number on their site.
To get to Big Stone Gap, there are a number of local and domestic airports around, with the closest being just 18 miles away at Lonesome Pine Airport in Wise, Virginia, and 56 miles away at Tri-Cities Regional Airport in Blountville, Tennessee. If you're up for a road trip through Virginia's mountains and cute towns, there are several larger international airports within a few hours of Big Stone Gap, like Charlotte Douglas International Airport, which is just around four hours away by car.