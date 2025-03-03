Witness Breathtaking Views Of Five States Over Appalachian Peaks From One Virginia Perch

A 200-step climb up a steel tower in rural Virginia leads visitors to a perch that on a clear day offers sweeping vistas of the Appalachian Mountains stretching across five states: Virginia, North Carolina, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Tennessee. The tower, named Big Walker Lookout, has offered travelers the same panoramic views for over 75 years. And the country store at its base has long served up ice cream and locally crafted goods.

While the stunning view is the real reward for traveling to the tower and climbing its stairs, the home of the lookout, Wytheville, is a quirky, rural destination worth exploring, too. The classic downtown, divine cuisine, and endless outdoor beauty in this underrated Virginia city punch far above its size of about 8,000 residents. Wytheville is located in southwestern Virginia, surrounded by a national forest and state parks. It offers unique roadside attractions designed to draw travelers off the interstate, including a huge pencil attached to the front of a downtown office supply store, and, at the other end of the size spectrum, a tiny, white clapboard chapel that's one of the smallest churches in the United States.

Wytheville isn't near any large metropolitan area, but flights can be found coming into Raleigh County Memorial Airport. The town is located along Interstate 81 between the small cities of Roanoke, Virginia, where you'll find a small regional airport, and Johnson City, Tennessee. People driving through the area might be going to those two places, or Blacksburg, the home of Virginia Tech's main campus, which is about an hour away. Nearby natural areas, including Hungry Mother State Park, Grayson Highlands State Park, and Mount Rogers — Virginia's highest point – also draw visitors out to this corner of the state.