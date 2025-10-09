This Off-The-Beaten-Path Louisiana City Is A Southern Gem With Scenic River Views And Authentic Eats
Do you want to visit the Louisiana bayou, but have an aversion to Mardi Gras crowds? The picturesque city of New Iberia, located 20 miles southeast of Lafayette, is one of several underrated towns where you can experience Cajun culture and New Orleans vibes. Some of these lesser-known delectable seafood towns are Louisiana's best-kept secrets. Here, you'll find mouthwatering Cajun cooking and spectacular sights along the waters of Bayou Teche. Just 10 miles away from New Iberia is Avery Island, home to the original Tabasco factory and Jungle Gardens, a gorgeous, floral-filled sanctuary at the end of a roadway lined with oak trees and bamboo.
New Iberia provides a peaceful vacation destination steeped in Southern hospitality, with a Creole kick. With French, Spanish, and African influences, the region is rich with culture and infused with flavor. It's no surprise that it would be the birthplace of Tabasco Brand Pepper Sauce. Visitors can tour the Tabasco factory at Avery Island and its adjacent museum. Pick up some Tabasco Brand Scorpion Sauce at the country store, or try their signature Tabasco Chili at Tabasco Restaurant 1868. You can even watch a cooking demonstration to learn how to make your own delicious Southern delicacies. If cooking isn't your thing, no worries. There is plenty of mouth-watering Cajun cuisine to enjoy at exquisite eateries around town.
A visit to the New Iberia area isn't complete without seeing Jungle Gardens, where you'll find 170 acres of magnificent trees, flowers, and wildlife. Birdwatchers can see egrets and herons at "Bird City" and visit a beautiful Buddha statue on the garden grounds. Overnight visitors can stay at Bayou Chateau, a rustic little waterfront jewel in the heart of town. These beautiful boutique cabins, located at 107 Burke Street, are perfect for a romantic getaway or relaxing escape.
Dive deep into history on the Bayou Teche
New Iberia, originally settled by Spaniards, sits on a crucial waterway known as the Bayou Teche. In addition to playing an important role in the town's colonial origins, this river is also popular for modern-day recreation. Float by cypress trees and alligators as you paddle along this magnificent stretch of water and watch your cares melt away. Calm waters and lush vegetation make this an excellent place for viewing eagles, turtles, and other wildlife.
If you want to visit another crucial historical relic in the town, the Weeks family plantation, also named Shadows-on-the-Teche, offers guided tours of the grounds and an opportunity to learn more about the Antebellum period in New Iberia. Community events, like Farm Fest and Shadows Arts & Crafts Festival, often occur here, packed with food vendors and hand-crafted treasures. Learn more about enslaved life and the fight for freedom at this unmissable site, including exhibits on how the plantation housed Union soldiers during the Civil War.
The Bayou Teche Museum, located in a stunning red-bricked building downtown, shares its name with the river running alongside it. Full of Cajun history and exhibits from the region, visitors can learn about Voodoo dolls and ancient artifacts, or the microscopic organisms that keep the bayou clean. The museum celebrates Louisiana's musical roots with Music on Main nights, a spectacular evening of dancing and soulful rhythms. Works of local artists are featured, such as George Rodrigue, famous for his Blue Dog series. George Rodrigue Park, which opened in 2022, stands next to the museum. The town's downtown district sits right on the bayou, which offers wonderful scenic views of the water and the surrounding landscape. Visitors can enjoy a walk on the boardwalk and later stroll along the shops and restaurants nearby.
Unbeatable Cajun cooking and Creole seasonings
While the parish of New Iberia isn't the only scenic, under-the-radar foodie city in Louisiana, it does have an incredible selection of authentic New Orleans-style restaurants. Bon Creole Lunch Counter, a rustic cafe with deer hunting trophies mounted on the walls, sells overstuffed crawfish po'boys and fried seafood baskets to hungry patrons. While the decor might feel a bit startling at first, the food is spot on with Louisiana flavor. The laid-back atmosphere and waterfront seating of Pelicans On the Bayou offer an unobstructed view of the Bayou Teche. Imagine those tantalizing Creole flavors dancing in your mouth as you sip on your beer, overlooking the peaceful backdrop of the river.
If you are looking for a more casual meal, pick up a catfish po'boy or shrimp boil at Kailan Seafood, unparalleled in freshness. Moore's II Soul Food Cafe makes an excellent crawfish etouffee, with outstanding side dish portions. Brenda's Dine In & Take Out Diner is the spot to go for home cooking, like crispy fried chicken, dirty rice, and mashed potatoes. Landry's is a fun Cajun restaurant with a Grand Seafood Buffet on weekends; they also make a mean Beef Brisket and shrimp etouffee.
A gorgeous place to treat yourself to lunch is Cafe Jefferson at Rip Van Winkle Gardens. You can enjoy their tantalizing crab etouffee while admiring the view from the glass patio. Or try their weezie's chicken & sausage gumbo, screaming with traditional Louisiana flavor. The 15-acre gardens are situated amidst tropical plants and majestic oak trees, with peacocks and raccoons roaming freely on the grounds. Perfect for photo opportunities or just appreciating the view under the shade of a tree, these picturesque gardens are a lovely place to spend the afternoon.