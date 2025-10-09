This Off-The-Beaten-Path Louisiana City Is A Southern Gem With Scenic River Views And Authentic Eats

Do you want to visit the Louisiana bayou, but have an aversion to Mardi Gras crowds? The picturesque city of New Iberia, located 20 miles southeast of Lafayette, is one of several underrated towns where you can experience Cajun culture and New Orleans vibes. Some of these lesser-known delectable seafood towns are Louisiana's best-kept secrets. Here, you'll find mouthwatering Cajun cooking and spectacular sights along the waters of Bayou Teche. Just 10 miles away from New Iberia is Avery Island, home to the original Tabasco factory and Jungle Gardens, a gorgeous, floral-filled sanctuary at the end of a roadway lined with oak trees and bamboo.

New Iberia provides a peaceful vacation destination steeped in Southern hospitality, with a Creole kick. With French, Spanish, and African influences, the region is rich with culture and infused with flavor. It's no surprise that it would be the birthplace of Tabasco Brand Pepper Sauce. Visitors can tour the Tabasco factory at Avery Island and its adjacent museum. Pick up some Tabasco Brand Scorpion Sauce at the country store, or try their signature Tabasco Chili at Tabasco Restaurant 1868. You can even watch a cooking demonstration to learn how to make your own delicious Southern delicacies. If cooking isn't your thing, no worries. There is plenty of mouth-watering Cajun cuisine to enjoy at exquisite eateries around town.

A visit to the New Iberia area isn't complete without seeing Jungle Gardens, where you'll find 170 acres of magnificent trees, flowers, and wildlife. Birdwatchers can see egrets and herons at "Bird City" and visit a beautiful Buddha statue on the garden grounds. Overnight visitors can stay at Bayou Chateau, a rustic little waterfront jewel in the heart of town. These beautiful boutique cabins, located at 107 Burke Street, are perfect for a romantic getaway or relaxing escape.