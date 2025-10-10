Tucked Between Madison And Minneapolis Is Wisconsin's Tiny City Called 'Bicycling Capital Of America'
Wisconsin, known as "America's Dairyland," is much more than cheese wheels — it's also a utopia for wheels powered by human legs. In Sparta, tucked between Madison and Minneapolis, it's easy to see why this picturesque town has been heralded as "Bicycling Capital of America" since 1990. It sits at the confluence of the Elroy-Sparta State Trail and the La Crosse River State Trail, two of the region's favorite cycling routes embraced by weekend whirlers, off-road adrenaline seekers, and long-distance bikepackers. And how massive is the two-wheeling culture here? Just look to (or look up!) Ben Bikin, the world's largest cyclist statue — 32 feet of fiberglass atop a Victorian bike in the heart of town. The larger-than-life figure greets more than 60,000 Elroy-Sparta riders each year, beaming Sparta's allegiance to the sport.
Named for the ancient Greek state, Sparta grew after subterranean artesian waters were discovered in the valley, snug amid rolling hills plush with verdant foliage, one of Wisconsin's most magnificent landscapes. Its bicycling sobriquet is inspired by Elroy-Sparta, America's first "rail to trail" biker haven that crosses the state's scenic forests. Opened in 1965, it helped kickstart a national movement to transform retired railroad corridors into recreational destinations.
Today, a vibrant hubbub of hub-and-spoke activity revolves around the tiny city. Annual highlights include the weeklong Will To Ben tour, the 4th of July Bicycle Parade, and other community-centric rides and workshops organized by the Sparta Bicycling Club. The local bicycle museum celebrates the incredible innovation arc of this machine introduced in 1816, with 80 exhibits ranging from early rudimentary constructions to contemporary souped-up models — and nearly every rendition imaginable in between.
Pedal the historic Elroy-Sparta State Trail, the country's first rail-to-trail track
The Elroy-Sparta State Trail is one of the best rail trails in North America, according to reviews. Stretching 32 miles of wetland, prairie, agricultural, and unglaciated terrain, it winds across Wisconsin's undulating Driftless Region. But riders really come for its one-of-a-kind main attraction: Three tunnels pommeling across solid limestone bluffs draped in fern and moss, cleaved by hand and dynamite in the 1870s by railroad workers.
Cyclists are advised to dismount while traversing these rugged corridors — both for safety and to fully appreciate the intriguing interiors. Slip under the soaring arched entrances guarded by inimitable wooden doors, and enter a different dimension. The unrelentingly craggy wall surfaces testify to the grueling labor it took to create them. The longest tunnel, which runs three-quarters of a mile, is still stained by soot from nearly a century of train traffic. Inside, the air is cool and damp, with spring water drizzling from the cavernous ceilings and the earthy scent of limestone lingering in peaceful silence.Bring a torch or headlamp — and a waterproof jacket.
Ample water and restroom amenities make the Elroy-Sparta accessible for all levels of cyclists, including families with children. History buffs will love the anecdote-filled signposts recounting its Chicago & North Western Railway past. Along the way, you'll find nicely restored relics of that era, including a caboose in Wilton and the 1900 depot in Kendall, now home to the trail headquarters and railroad museum. These towns also make perfect stops for refueling — and, of course, for celebratory ice cream! A state trail pass is required for riders 16 and older. The tunnels are open May through October, so plan accordingly.
Crank up your adrenaline for outdoor adventure around the 'Bicycling Capital of America'
If you've been cranking from Elroy to Sparta and still want more, continue on the La Crosse River State Trail – 22 smooth miles of packed limestone surface heading west toward La Crosse, Wisconsin's trendy, artsy riverside college city brimming with lush parks and cute shops. Riding in the other direction, from Sparta to Elroy, you can connect to the "400" State Trail, Hillsboro State Trail, and Omaha Trail for more than 100 miles of biking through bucolic villages, river views, pine fragrance, sandstone cliffs, and farmland. It's easy to see why PeopleForBikes ranks the Badger State third best nationally for biking. In winter, these same trails transform into winter wonderlands for snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, and other seasonal adventures for year-round fun.
Beyond biking, paddle into the breathtaking Wisconsin wilderness by canoe or kayak along the gorgeous La Crosse River, which flows 15.5 miles to the Mississippi through natural marshes and pastoral plains plush with native fauna. The area's pristine streams are also ripe for trout fly fishing and casting for walleye, the signature local catch. Within 45 minutes of Sparta, hike the Black River State Forest, where elk roam among pine and oak trees, or explore the Kickapoo Valley Reserve, a spectacle of pure prairie paradise.
Back in Sparta, the 18-hole River Run Golf Course meanders along a lake and through pine groves. Rated three stars by Golf Digest, the course tantalizes both beginner and advanced players. For something quirkier, the FAST Fiberglass Mold Graveyard displays dozens of gigantic critters and mascots past their prime, like an Easter Island of kitsch. And if you time your visit for June, you can join Sparta's signature Butterfest — a townwide celebration with butter-themed street food and a marquee pancake-sausage-biscuits-gravy breakfast to celebrate your trail triumphs!