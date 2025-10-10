Tucked Between Madison And Minneapolis Is Wisconsin's Tiny City Called 'Bicycling Capital Of America'

Wisconsin, known as "America's Dairyland," is much more than cheese wheels — it's also a utopia for wheels powered by human legs. In Sparta, tucked between Madison and Minneapolis, it's easy to see why this picturesque town has been heralded as "Bicycling Capital of America" since 1990. It sits at the confluence of the Elroy-Sparta State Trail and the La Crosse River State Trail, two of the region's favorite cycling routes embraced by weekend whirlers, off-road adrenaline seekers, and long-distance bikepackers. And how massive is the two-wheeling culture here? Just look to (or look up!) Ben Bikin, the world's largest cyclist statue — 32 feet of fiberglass atop a Victorian bike in the heart of town. The larger-than-life figure greets more than 60,000 Elroy-Sparta riders each year, beaming Sparta's allegiance to the sport.

Named for the ancient Greek state, Sparta grew after subterranean artesian waters were discovered in the valley, snug amid rolling hills plush with verdant foliage, one of Wisconsin's most magnificent landscapes. Its bicycling sobriquet is inspired by Elroy-Sparta, America's first "rail to trail" biker haven that crosses the state's scenic forests. Opened in 1965, it helped kickstart a national movement to transform retired railroad corridors into recreational destinations.

Today, a vibrant hubbub of hub-and-spoke activity revolves around the tiny city. Annual highlights include the weeklong Will To Ben tour, the 4th of July Bicycle Parade, and other community-centric rides and workshops organized by the Sparta Bicycling Club. The local bicycle museum celebrates the incredible innovation arc of this machine introduced in 1816, with 80 exhibits ranging from early rudimentary constructions to contemporary souped-up models — and nearly every rendition imaginable in between.