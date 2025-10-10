Outside Amarillo Is Texas' Charming Route 66 City With One-Of-A-Kind Attractions, Shops, And Unique Stays
As one of America's most iconic road trips, Route 66 is brimming with attractions. Stretching over 2,400 miles from California to Chicago, the beloved Mother Road delivers neon nostalgia and kitschy Americana at nearly every stop along the way. The mid-point of the journey passes through Texas — the largest state in the continental U.S. — so it isn't any wonder that there's a whole lot to see in The Lone Star State.
Some of its best Route 66 attractions are in Amarillo, such as Cadillac Ranch — a colorful art installation of old Chevy Cadillacs protruding from the ground and regularly graffitied with spray paint cans by passing tourists — and the Big Texan Steak Ranch, which lures hungry visitors with its famed 72-ounce steak-eating challenge.
Located about 100 miles east of the big draws in Amarillo, the pint-sized city of Shamrock is packed with plenty of attractions of its own. Bursting with rural Southern-drawled charm, you might not expect it to be a place where you can sit in the same restaurant booth as Elvis once dined, visit the vintage filling station that inspired an animated building in a beloved Pixar film, or peep a piece of the Blarney Stone from Ireland's famous Blarney Castle. Yet, as luck would have it, you can experience all that and more in Shamrock.
Drop in to Shamrock for historic, one-of-a-kind attractions
Pulling into Shamrock via the Historic Route 66 Highway (which comprises the modern day I-40), you'll be graciously greeted by its most prominent attraction: The Tower Station and U-Drop Inn Cafe. Flourishing in an impressive Art Deco facade, the beautifully-restored green and cream-colored gem dates back to 1936 when it first opened as a filling station with an adjoining restaurant. You might recognize the building, as it inspired Ramone's House of Body Art in the movie "Cars." The historic structure is now home to the Shamrock Visitor Information Center, complete with photo ops, complimentary coffee, and gift shop souvenirs for Route 66 travelers.
Be sure to pop into the cafe side of the building, which proudly features the corner booth where Elvis Presley dined when passing through the town in 1963. Sitting atop the faded Formica table, a framed photograph of the King himself details his stay in Shamrock, while a guitar-armed cardboard cutout awaits to pose for obligatory selfies. If you really want to follow in Elvis' footsteps, you can book a night at the Route 66 Inn, formerly known as the Sun 'N' Sands Motel, where the rock n' roll legend checked into Room 18 during his visit. Bursting with history and retro charm, the classic motel makes for a unique stay on Route 66.
Explore vintage shops and history-filled stops
If you're looking to do a little souvenir hunting before getting back on Route 66, Shamrock has a small but mighty collection of shops to explore on Main Street. Pop into 66 Stage Line & Vintage Market, where you'll find a wonderland of antiques, collectibles, locally-made gifts, and Texas-themed decor. Then, stroll up the street to Old Towne Mall to mine for more treasures before digging into the town's rich history.
Situated in the former Reynolds Hotel, which dates back to 1928, the Pioneer West Museum offers a free, immersive journey back in time. Each of its 25 former hotel rooms houses a themed exhibit, displaying everything from cowboy relics to Native American artifacts. Adjacent to the museum is Magnolia Gas Station. Built in 1929, its vintage gas pumps have been empty for decades, but after being lovingly restored to its former glory, the station has become the perfect spot for retro photo ops.
If you've ever wanted to kiss the blessed Blarney Stone, there's no need to fly to Ireland. Back in 1959, when a chunk of the famous stone was knocked off of Blarney Castle, it was shipped off to Shamrock with the promise of promoting American tourism to Ireland. You can visit the lucky charm at the Blarney Stone Plaza off of Main Street, where it's been protectively sealed in a slab concrete that's been painted green and adorned with a portrait of the Irish castle. Afterward, fuel up on classic diner food at Hasty's Restaurant (speaking from personal experience, try the Frito pie), and continue your tour of kitschy roadside attractions in Texas' panhandle on Route 66.