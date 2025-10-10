Outside Amarillo Is Texas' Charming Route 66 City With One-Of-A-Kind Attractions, Shops, And Unique Stays

As one of America's most iconic road trips, Route 66 is brimming with attractions. Stretching over 2,400 miles from California to Chicago, the beloved Mother Road delivers neon nostalgia and kitschy Americana at nearly every stop along the way. The mid-point of the journey passes through Texas — the largest state in the continental U.S. — so it isn't any wonder that there's a whole lot to see in The Lone Star State.

Some of its best Route 66 attractions are in Amarillo, such as Cadillac Ranch — a colorful art installation of old Chevy Cadillacs protruding from the ground and regularly graffitied with spray paint cans by passing tourists — and the Big Texan Steak Ranch, which lures hungry visitors with its famed 72-ounce steak-eating challenge.

Located about 100 miles east of the big draws in Amarillo, the pint-sized city of Shamrock is packed with plenty of attractions of its own. Bursting with rural Southern-drawled charm, you might not expect it to be a place where you can sit in the same restaurant booth as Elvis once dined, visit the vintage filling station that inspired an animated building in a beloved Pixar film, or peep a piece of the Blarney Stone from Ireland's famous Blarney Castle. Yet, as luck would have it, you can experience all that and more in Shamrock.