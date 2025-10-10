The Best US Airlines For Wheelchair Passengers, According To Fliers

Airport environments involve a lot of shuffling around from place to place and moving from one mode of transportation to another, which means that folks in wheelchairs are going to encounter many more difficulties than others. Thankfully, some U.S. airlines stand above the rest for making things as smooth, convenient, and accomodating as possible. After all, an ideal vacation for wheelchair users — or anyone, really — starts with a solid airline experience.

That being said, there's no official, universally agreed-upon list of airlines that are best for wheelchair users. In the U.S., about 2,000 people in wheelchairs or other mobility aids board an airplane every day, and everyone's going to have a different experience, right down to the individual staff members they encounter. There's a lot more to consider, too, like how often an airline mishandles a wheelchair, the quality of their support, or the ease of transferring on and off a plane. Sometimes, there's even complete disagreement between sources, like JetBlue earning the worst possible spot in a 2022 ranking from Wheelchair Travel and the best possible spot in a 2024 ranking from Insure My Trip. The former focused on wheelchair mishandling, while the latter focused on "positive sentiment" among customers. One is also a data-driven measurement, while the other offers personal impressions. Both need to be taken into account when discerning which airlines are best for wheelchair users.

All things considered, though, wheelchair users tend to regard certain airlines as better than others. Delta Air Lines stands at the top of the pile, followed by (in no particular order) United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, JetBlue, and Alaska Airlines.