One Of America's Favorite Small Towns Is A New York Gem Dubbed 'The Birthplace Of Arts And Crafts'

The Industrial Revolution upended society, and some people weren't too pleased with the collective shift toward mechanization it prompted. In England, artists and artisans pushed back against mass production in the 1860s by starting the Arts and Crafts movement, which was largely based on the ideas and writings of designer William Morris. American entrepreneur Elbert Hubbard traveled to England in 1894 and toured Kelmscott Press, which was started by Morris to produce hand-crafted books. It made such an impression on him that he decided to start a print shop of his own when he returned to New York.

Elbert opened the first Roycroft Print Shop in 1897, next to his home on East Aurora's South Grove Street. While other communities with similar goals were established around the same time, like the Byrdcliffe Arts Colony near Woodstock, Roycroft became known as the birthplace of the Arts and Crafts movement in America. Over the next two decades, Elbert added a new print shop and inn, adding workshops for decorative arts like woodworking and smithing to the expanded Roycroft Campus. The economic collapse of the Depression led Roycroft Campus to close in 1938, but a revival movement started in the 1970s to restore its legacy.

Today, Roycroft Campus stands as one of the best-preserved craftsman guild complexes and includes nine of the original 14 buildings. Tours are available Tuesdays through Saturdays, with costs ranging from $20 for an introductory tour to $50 for an in-depth tour of the full campus. In the fall, they also offer special Eerie Stories tours, focused on death beliefs and rituals from the Victorian era. Every tour includes entry to the Campus Museum, which you can also explore on your own for a $5 admission fee.