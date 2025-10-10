One Of America's Favorite Small Towns Is A New York Gem Dubbed 'The Birthplace Of Arts And Crafts'
Upwards of 8 million people visit Western New York every year to see the stunning natural wonder of Niagara Falls (a number that jumps up to more than 20 million once you add in the Canadian side). But while the falls are the region's most popular and dramatic attraction, they're far from the only site worth a visit. For those who'd prefer to avoid these massive crowds, the Erie County village of East Aurora offers a quieter respite with a vibrant Main Street that radiates small-town charm.
East Aurora is about 40 miles southeast of Niagara Falls and only about 25 miles from downtown Buffalo, whose picturesque waterfront and botanical gardens make it another underrated destination. Founded in 1804, East Aurora has had some noteworthy residents in its 200-plus-year history, from 13th President Millard Fillmore to Herm Fisher and Irving Price, who founded Fisher-Price Toys there in 1930. You can explore East Aurora's rich history by strolling its downtown, where you'll find spots like Roycroft Campus, the Millard Fillmore Museum, and Vidler's, a variety store that's been the world's largest since it first opened its doors in 1930.
The Arts and Crafts movement in East Aurora
The Industrial Revolution upended society, and some people weren't too pleased with the collective shift toward mechanization it prompted. In England, artists and artisans pushed back against mass production in the 1860s by starting the Arts and Crafts movement, which was largely based on the ideas and writings of designer William Morris. American entrepreneur Elbert Hubbard traveled to England in 1894 and toured Kelmscott Press, which was started by Morris to produce hand-crafted books. It made such an impression on him that he decided to start a print shop of his own when he returned to New York.
Elbert opened the first Roycroft Print Shop in 1897, next to his home on East Aurora's South Grove Street. While other communities with similar goals were established around the same time, like the Byrdcliffe Arts Colony near Woodstock, Roycroft became known as the birthplace of the Arts and Crafts movement in America. Over the next two decades, Elbert added a new print shop and inn, adding workshops for decorative arts like woodworking and smithing to the expanded Roycroft Campus. The economic collapse of the Depression led Roycroft Campus to close in 1938, but a revival movement started in the 1970s to restore its legacy.
Today, Roycroft Campus stands as one of the best-preserved craftsman guild complexes and includes nine of the original 14 buildings. Tours are available Tuesdays through Saturdays, with costs ranging from $20 for an introductory tour to $50 for an in-depth tour of the full campus. In the fall, they also offer special Eerie Stories tours, focused on death beliefs and rituals from the Victorian era. Every tour includes entry to the Campus Museum, which you can also explore on your own for a $5 admission fee.
Arts and culture meet natural beauty in East Aurora
There's a reason East Aurora is one of America's favorite small towns, and it's not just because of its friendly atmosphere and laid-back pace. It's got more going on than you'd expect for a town of just 6,000 people. For live theater, check the schedule for the Aurora Players, one of America's oldest community theater groups, which has performed at the historic Roycroft Pavilion since 1941. If you're more into music, East Aurora has two annual festivals. The one-day Heart of Music Festival in June features performers in shops, bars, and venues around downtown. In September, Knox Farm State Park hosts the Borderland Festival, which features handcraft goods for sale in Artisan Alley, craft beers, regional wines, and farm-to-table cuisine, along with a full three-day schedule of live music.
Knox Farm State Park is a top stop for nature lovers outside the festival weekend. Its 500 acres of grasslands, woodlands, and wetlands are home to diverse wildlife, and an idyllic setting for activities like horseback riding and cross-country skiing. Near Knox Farm, birders can take a stroll on the Birdsong Park Nature Trail or visit the Hawk Creek Wildlife Center, one of the largest raptor rehabilitation centers in the state. Owens Falls Sanctuary is also on the Greater Niagara Birding Trail, with a 1.4-mile trail to explore its forests, pools, and wetlands.
No matter what else you do in East Aurora, you should make a point to spend time on its charming Main Street. Whether you catch a movie at the hundred-year-old Aurora Theater, eat brunch at the Roycroft Inn, or unleash your inner child at the Fisher Price Toy Store, there are ample spots across downtown East Aurora to explore its past while being immersed in this vibrant community.