New England's Charming 'Kissing Bridge' Connects Two States And Has A Wild History
The Northeastern United States traditionally has snowy, wet winters, so it stands to reason that the region has a high concentration of historic covered bridges. The idea behind the covered bridge is that the roof protects the architectural structure from inclement weather. The first in the country was built in Philadelphia in 1805, while the oldest covered bridge still standing, dating back to 1825, is just outside Cooperstown, New York. One of the most charming examples travelers can visit today is further north: the Cornish-Windsor Covered Bridge. Built in 1866, it connects the states of New Hampshire and Vermont.
The 460-foot bridge spans the Connecticut River. It's the United States' longest wooden bridge, not to mention the longest two-span covered bridge in the world, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers. It's still in use today, an incredible fact in light of the site's history. The current iteration is the latest in a series of bridges once located on the spot. The first was built in 1796, with later versions constructed in 1824 and 1849, which were both destroyed by floods.
The fourth time was a charm for local bridge builders. Employing a patented design that featured load-bearing joints secured by wooden pegs, the team built a bridge that could better withstand the daily load and the elements. The roof and walls also provided privacy for couples crossing the bridge in horse-drawn carriages, which is why the Cornish-Windsor Covered Bridge is one of the state's so-called "kissing bridges."
Drive across the country's longest wooden bridge
On one side of the bridge is Cornish, New Hampshire, a charming New England town with unmatched natural beauty. According to past visitors, this side of the bridge offers the best views, and there's room on the road's shoulder to pull over and walk back toward the covered bridge for photo ops. If you'd like to see another covered bridge in the area, keep driving 2.5 miles east (about five minutes) to the historic Blacksmith Covered Bridge, built to reach one family's property. Now framed by foliage and closed to traffic, it was built beside an old blacksmith shop in 1881.
Back on the other side of the Cornish-Windsor Covered Bridge is Windsor, Vermont. You'll find charming dining and lodging options on the Windsor side, including the Windsor Station Restaurant & Barroom, a lively eatery and cocktail bar housed in an antique train station. Stop into the friendly Harpoon Brewery Taproom and Beer Garden, just north of downtown, for craft beers and wood-fired pizzas. The elegant Windsor Mansion Inn occupies a grand mansion that dates back to 1902 and is a wonderful place to stay overnight. Notably, this is a property where U.S. presidents have actually slept, including Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, and Calvin Coolidge. Nearby All Hallows Inn is a colorful B&B with a Halloween theme and another good choice.
Burlington's international airport is 1.5 hours away, making the Cornish-Windsor Bridge fairly easy to reach. If you're on a road trip through New England and eager to check off more covered bridges, head just under 2.5 hours north to reach Montgomery, Vermont's "covered bridge capital."