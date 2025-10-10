New England's Charming 'Kissing Bridge' Connects Two States And Has A Wild History

The Northeastern United States traditionally has snowy, wet winters, so it stands to reason that the region has a high concentration of historic covered bridges. The idea behind the covered bridge is that the roof protects the architectural structure from inclement weather. The first in the country was built in Philadelphia in 1805, while the oldest covered bridge still standing, dating back to 1825, is just outside Cooperstown, New York. One of the most charming examples travelers can visit today is further north: the Cornish-Windsor Covered Bridge. Built in 1866, it connects the states of New Hampshire and Vermont.

The 460-foot bridge spans the Connecticut River. It's the United States' longest wooden bridge, not to mention the longest two-span covered bridge in the world, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers. It's still in use today, an incredible fact in light of the site's history. The current iteration is the latest in a series of bridges once located on the spot. The first was built in 1796, with later versions constructed in 1824 and 1849, which were both destroyed by floods.

The fourth time was a charm for local bridge builders. Employing a patented design that featured load-bearing joints secured by wooden pegs, the team built a bridge that could better withstand the daily load and the elements. The roof and walls also provided privacy for couples crossing the bridge in horse-drawn carriages, which is why the Cornish-Windsor Covered Bridge is one of the state's so-called "kissing bridges."