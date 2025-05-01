A Charming New England Town Surrounded By Cute Covered Bridges Offers Unmatched Natural Beauty

In the early 1800s, bridge builders in New England had an amazing idea. Instead of keeping bridges exposed to the elements, they built roofs over them for protection from rain and snow. This Yankee ingenuity resulted in one of the most iconic structures in all of New England: the covered bridge. Over 60 of these bridges dot the landscape of New Hampshire, and the most iconic of these straddles the Connecticut River in Cornish, a village of unmatched natural beauty and fabled artistic history.

Like other charming towns in New Hampshire, such as the underrated riverfront town of Peterborough, Cornish is a blend of cultural sophistication and nature. Established in 1763, Cornish is an old New Hampshire community. Many historic buildings are still lived in today, and the beautiful landscape has made the town an inspiring summer resort for artists and writers —more on that in a minute.

Located an hour and a half from the nearest regional airport in Manchester and a little over two hours from the international airport in Boston, Massachusetts, Cornish is an easy drive up Interstate 93 and 89. Once you get off the highway and start down the winding roads of Route 120, you'll see the picturesque vistas of hills, mountains, woods, and streams long cherished by locals and visitors alike.