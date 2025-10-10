California's Hidden Gem Is A Rustic Clydesdale Ranch Where You Can Ride Giants Across Rolling Hills

California's Central Coast is a bucolic playground where nature enthusiasts come to play. The region is dotted with idyllic beach towns and villages that are known for their potentially restorative properties. One such place is Cambria in San Luis Obispo County, an artsy destination with chic walkable charm that offers a sleepy escape. In this small town by the sea, Covell Ranch is a rustic hidden gem where you can ride Clydesdale horses. The expansive site is lush with rolling hills to explore as you gallop away on these massive majestic creatures. Clydesdales originally hail from Scotland and are distinguishable due to the feathering around their hooves.

They can weigh up to 2,400 pounds and easily tower over humans. Despite their size, Clydesdales, who have been cemented in pop culture thanks to their association with Budweiser, have a tranquil disposition and are ideal for beginner riders. Covell Ranch is a family-owned business who have breeding these animals for decades. Their two-hour guided trail rides are perfect for first-timers and provide an unforgettable adventure where you'll traverse forested landscapes. If you're lucky enough, you might be able to spot the Pacific Ocean in the distance.

Covell Ranch has impeccable ratings on Yelp and Google, earning unanimous praise from reviewers. Vacations, birthdays, anniversaries, and bachelorettes are just some of the celebrations that have led them to Covell Ranch. "They gave just the right amount of instruction before matching riders with appropriate horses. You get to trot for a little portion of the out and back trail that was still green and gorgeous when I went," said Frankie C. on Yelp. Meanwhile, on Google, Jackelyn Fetzek said, "DO NOT SKIP THIS EXPERIENCE. It's worth every penny."