California's Hidden Gem Is A Rustic Clydesdale Ranch Where You Can Ride Giants Across Rolling Hills
California's Central Coast is a bucolic playground where nature enthusiasts come to play. The region is dotted with idyllic beach towns and villages that are known for their potentially restorative properties. One such place is Cambria in San Luis Obispo County, an artsy destination with chic walkable charm that offers a sleepy escape. In this small town by the sea, Covell Ranch is a rustic hidden gem where you can ride Clydesdale horses. The expansive site is lush with rolling hills to explore as you gallop away on these massive majestic creatures. Clydesdales originally hail from Scotland and are distinguishable due to the feathering around their hooves.
They can weigh up to 2,400 pounds and easily tower over humans. Despite their size, Clydesdales, who have been cemented in pop culture thanks to their association with Budweiser, have a tranquil disposition and are ideal for beginner riders. Covell Ranch is a family-owned business who have breeding these animals for decades. Their two-hour guided trail rides are perfect for first-timers and provide an unforgettable adventure where you'll traverse forested landscapes. If you're lucky enough, you might be able to spot the Pacific Ocean in the distance.
Covell Ranch has impeccable ratings on Yelp and Google, earning unanimous praise from reviewers. Vacations, birthdays, anniversaries, and bachelorettes are just some of the celebrations that have led them to Covell Ranch. "They gave just the right amount of instruction before matching riders with appropriate horses. You get to trot for a little portion of the out and back trail that was still green and gorgeous when I went," said Frankie C. on Yelp. Meanwhile, on Google, Jackelyn Fetzek said, "DO NOT SKIP THIS EXPERIENCE. It's worth every penny."
You don't necessarily have to ride the Clydesdales to enjoy Covell Ranch in Cambria, California
Whatever the occasion for your visit to Covell Ranch, know that trail rides are open to people age seven and older. If riding a Clydesdale is not for you, consider their 1 ½ hour vehicle tour, which typically takes place on an open-covered wagon or ATV. This is a great option for individuals who may otherwise not be able to ride, such as those with disabilities, limited mobility, and families with young children. Although, in an interview with Horse Illustrated, owner Tara Covell revealed, "We've had riders in their 80s, as well as riders with prosthetic arms and legs."
You'll still get to interact with the Clydesdales on the vehicle tour, and while they are the star of the show, Covell Ranch also has cattle and donkeys roaming on the land. If you visit in winter or spring, you might even get to see baby Clydesdale foals. Covell Ranch is ranked as one of the top outdoor activities in Cambria on Tripadvisor. After opting for the vehicle tour, reviewer spikeandchopper wrote, "Tara, our guide, was careful and positioned us so we could really get a good view, not only of the horses, but the expanse of the ranch itself."
Trail rides cost $140 per person at the time of this writing, and vehicle tours are available year-round Monday to Saturday. To book either excursion, make an appointment by texting the number listed on Covell Ranch's website. Unfamiliar with Cambria? It's located near Hearst Castle, an iconic estate with Hollywood glamour, and Cayucos, one of California's underrated beach towns. You can reach Cambria from Los Angeles or San Francisco in about four hours by taking Highway 101.