This Lavish California Castle Is An Iconic Estate With Hollywood Glamour, Timeless Elegance, And Coastal Charm

About halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles on California's dramatically majestic coast lies one of the world's most exceptional residences: Hearst Castle. A fantasy of Spanish Colonial, Moorish, Mediterranean Revival, and Gothic architecture, the castle was the vision of newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst and the design of pioneering architect Julia Morgan in the early 20th century. Perched overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Hearst Castle reflected a no-expense-spared extravagance, with a nearly 70,000-square-foot main house called Casa Grande, brimming with Hearst's priceless art collection, as well as multiple guest homes and two swimming pools inspired by Ancient Rome and Greece. Hearst hosted a glittering array of famous faces at his palatial estate, including Hollywood stars like Charlie Chaplin and Greta Garbo and world leaders including Winston Churchill and Franklin D. Roosevelt. After Hearst's death in 1951, the property opened to the public in 1958 when it was donated to the state of California. Today, Hearst Castle is considered one of the five best tourist attractions along California's scenic coast.

Hearst Castle is located in the coastal community of San Simeon, California, about a four-hour drive south of San Francisco and a four-hour drive north of Los Angeles. The closest airport is San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport, about a 50-minute drive away from the castle. Hearst Castle is open daily from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m., but is closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day (December 25), and New Year's Day (January 1). Tickets to visit the castle start at $35 per adult. Weather in the region is stable year-round with a temperature average of 68 degrees Fahrenheit. However, aim to visit during the summer months, which see little rainfall.