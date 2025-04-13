This Lavish California Castle Is An Iconic Estate With Hollywood Glamour, Timeless Elegance, And Coastal Charm
About halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles on California's dramatically majestic coast lies one of the world's most exceptional residences: Hearst Castle. A fantasy of Spanish Colonial, Moorish, Mediterranean Revival, and Gothic architecture, the castle was the vision of newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst and the design of pioneering architect Julia Morgan in the early 20th century. Perched overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Hearst Castle reflected a no-expense-spared extravagance, with a nearly 70,000-square-foot main house called Casa Grande, brimming with Hearst's priceless art collection, as well as multiple guest homes and two swimming pools inspired by Ancient Rome and Greece. Hearst hosted a glittering array of famous faces at his palatial estate, including Hollywood stars like Charlie Chaplin and Greta Garbo and world leaders including Winston Churchill and Franklin D. Roosevelt. After Hearst's death in 1951, the property opened to the public in 1958 when it was donated to the state of California. Today, Hearst Castle is considered one of the five best tourist attractions along California's scenic coast.
Hearst Castle is located in the coastal community of San Simeon, California, about a four-hour drive south of San Francisco and a four-hour drive north of Los Angeles. The closest airport is San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport, about a 50-minute drive away from the castle. Hearst Castle is open daily from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m., but is closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day (December 25), and New Year's Day (January 1). Tickets to visit the castle start at $35 per adult. Weather in the region is stable year-round with a temperature average of 68 degrees Fahrenheit. However, aim to visit during the summer months, which see little rainfall.
Inside Hearst Castle
For an excellent overview of Hearst Castle, book the 70-minute Grand Rooms Tour, where you bear witness to the opulent interiors dreamed up by architect Julia Morgan. Inspired by the great palaces and chateaux of Europe, Hearst Castle showcases ornate marble fireplaces, fine Flemish tapestries, carved woodwork ceilings, and 25,000 artworks and antiques. One of the most famous works of art at Hearst Castle is Antonio Canova's "Venus Italica", a marble masterpiece crafted in the 19th century, which is on view in the Assembly Room. Another magnificent room is the Refectory, a Spanish Gothic-inspired dining hall lined with choir stalls and overhung with colorful flags.
To see more of Hearst's private quarters, reserve a place in the Upstairs Suites Tour. You will see Hearst's bedrooms, as well as his extraordinary Main Library, a Gothic-influenced study with hand-painted arches and over 4,000 books, and one of the top 12 TikTok-approved libraries to visit in the U.S. Another highlight is the Doge's Suite, designed in the style of the Doge's Palace in Venice with rich brocades, antique furniture, and a ceiling fresco. Other incredible chambers are the Gothic Suite, where Hearst resided with his mistress, actress Marion Davies, and the Celestial Suite, which crowns Casa Grande near the bell tower. At the end of your tour, you will bypass the iconic Roman Pool, built in the style of ancient baths, along with lavish lapis-colored mosaic tiling and lined by ancient Greek and Roman-inspired marble sculptures.
Hearst Castle's grounds and gardens
After you've toured the breathtaking interiors of Hearst Castle, spend ample time exploring the estate's 127 acres of gardens, pools, and terraces with panoramic Pacific Ocean views. The pièce de résistance of the Castle's grounds is the Neptune Pool, an ancient Roman temple-inspired folly with a nearly Olympic-sized swimming pool. Constructed in the 1920s, the extraordinary outdoor pool complex is lined with marble and surrounded by colonnades, sculptures, and the facade of an Ancient Roman temple that Hearst had brought to California from Europe. "While I enjoyed touring the inside "Grand Rooms" it was the outdoor Neptune Pool and all of the sculptures surrounding it and set against the gorgeous landscape that was worth the tour entry price alone," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer.
Later, stroll the paths that weave through the gardens and terraces to resemble the grounds of a great Italian villa. Here, a wide array of flowers bloom, including hundreds of species of roses. Hearst's impressive sculpture collection is found throughout the gardens, such as important Ancient Egyptian stone statues that are prominently featured in one of the fountains. During the time of Hearst's residency, there was even a private zoo, which was once home to a menagerie of hundreds of exotic animals, including lions, zebras, bears, and camels. While you can spot the occasional zebra descendent grazing on the hillside, head just five miles north of the Castle to Piedras Blancas Rookery, 'one of the best wildlife experiences' in California that offers free and up close views of giant seals.
What to see around Hearst Castle
If you're planning to explore California's striking coast on a beach and city-filled road trip, Hearst Castle is most certainly deserving of a stop to tour this incredible masterpiece of art and architecture. The region surrounding Hearst Castle is also worthy of a few days of discovery, with stunning beaches, charming towns, and quaint hideaways. About 15 minutes south of Hearst Castle is Cambria, an underrated, artsy city hidden on California's coast, where you can visit art galleries and antiques shops inland or head to Moonstone Beach for scenic sunsets, a mile-long boardwalk, and fresh seafood. In Cambria, you can find lovely accommodations, such as the minimalist-chic White Water overlooking Moonstone Beach or Cambria Pines Lodge with cozy rooms and suites tucked into 25 acres of gardens.
For a truly luxurious stay, head north from Hearst Castle to the famed swath of Big Sur, a section of California's coast that rivals Italy's Cinque Terre with striking cliff views. The iconic Post Ranch Inn is perched on the cliffs overlooking the dramatic Pacific Ocean. Here, guests can check into one of the 41 accommodations, from contemporary oceanfront villas to sleek treehouses, with amenities such as private plunge pools and wraparound terraces. Enjoy delicious meals at the panoramic Sierra Mar restaurant or indulge in treatments at the pampering spa. Nearby adventures include hiking, beachcombing, golfing (legendary Pebble Beach is just an hour's drive away), and exploring the town of Carmel-by-the-Sea.