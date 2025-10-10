This Oklahoma City Filled With Historic Charm And Wildlife Sightings Is Also One Of It's Most Welcoming

Oklahoma may often get overlooked when it comes to vacation planning — but with its numerous off-the-beaten-path cities with historic charm and lots of natural beauty, it's a destination that needs to get onto more curious travelers' radars. Frederick, in southwest Oklahoma, is one such example. With its numerous opportunities for outdoor adventure and historic sightseeing, not to mention a reputation for friendliness, this city is full of charm and things to do.

To reach this welcoming Oklahoma city, Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport is the closest airport. Around 44 miles away, it will take 45 minutes to an hour to get to Frederick by car. The small town has just a handful of accommodation options, but Tanglewood Motel is one well-rated choice. The cozy motel offers affordable rates of $60 a night at the time of writing, and offers features like a garden area, room service, and free parking.