This Oklahoma City Filled With Historic Charm And Wildlife Sightings Is Also One Of It's Most Welcoming
Oklahoma may often get overlooked when it comes to vacation planning — but with its numerous off-the-beaten-path cities with historic charm and lots of natural beauty, it's a destination that needs to get onto more curious travelers' radars. Frederick, in southwest Oklahoma, is one such example. With its numerous opportunities for outdoor adventure and historic sightseeing, not to mention a reputation for friendliness, this city is full of charm and things to do.
To reach this welcoming Oklahoma city, Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport is the closest airport. Around 44 miles away, it will take 45 minutes to an hour to get to Frederick by car. The small town has just a handful of accommodation options, but Tanglewood Motel is one well-rated choice. The cozy motel offers affordable rates of $60 a night at the time of writing, and offers features like a garden area, room service, and free parking.
A history-filled Oklahoma city
Travelers seeking an Oklahoma town with historic architecture and unique sightseeing will find a number of options in Frederick. For a peek into life in Frederick over 100 years ago, head to the Pioneer Heritage Townsite, which is undoubtedly one of the town's highlights. As a replica of an old rural town, you can see everything from an old-fashioned general store, a blacksmith shop, a farmhouse, and more. The museum is open from Tuesdays through Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or by appointment.
The Historic Ramona Theatre is another one of the town's historic and cultural gems. Dating back to 1929, the Spanish Colonial-style theater is open by appointment only. Hotel Frederick, which opened in 1930, is also worth a visit. Today, the building serves as apartments, while also housing a number of businesses. The town's public library, Carnegie Library, which was gifted by Andrew Carnegie and opened in 1916, is also a highlight for history buffs.
Wildlife and nature in Frederick
While in Frederick, don't skip spending some time experiencing Oklahoma's underappreciated natural beauty and wildlife. One of Frederick's best green spaces is without a doubt Lake Frederick, which offers 18 miles of shoreline and plenty of opportunities for hiking, fishing, and boating. If you want to see some of the clearest skies around, opt for a night under the stars at Lake Frederick's campground. Facilities include bathrooms and showers, a swimming area, volleyball and basketball courts, and picnic areas.
If you're a bird watcher, don't skip some time at Hackberry Flat Wildlife Management Area and Center. The 7,120-acre wetland basin and surrounding prairies and croplands are home to more than 200 types of birds. For the best views, plan your visit for the early morning or late evening, and head to the two observation towers. Wildlife lovers should also venture 30 to 40 minutes outside of Frederick to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, a massive 60,000-acre protected space where you can see animals ranging from bison, longhorn, and Rocky Mountain elk, not to mention many types of birds. As a destination for hiking, kayaking, camping, and photography, the refuge is "a really awesome place and lots of fun to explore," said one Tripadvisor reviewer.