Italy's Little-Known Village Is A Mountain Gem Perched On High Peaks Above The Glittering Sea

The legendary Sentiero degli Dei hiking route ends its journey in Nocelle, which is the preferred direction, as then the hilly, view-laden route is mostly downhill. But if you're staying in Nocelle, you can simply follow the route in reverse, hiking up to the village of Bomerano in the Agerola region, which, with its picturesque hillsides draped in deep greens and houses looming over impeccable mountain views, is often referred to as little Switzerland. While you could take a taxi back to Nocelle in around 1 hour and 18 minutes, you can also hike back via the same route, which in this direction has even more dramatic views of the coastline as you approach Positano. The Sentiero degli Dei hike is around 4 miles and takes around 2 hours each way.

Nocelle's heart is a cluster of narrow stone alleys and steps, with shrines to the Virgin Mary and hand-painted signs on picturesque houses, some given bursts of color by pots of flowers and bright bougainvillea climbing the walls. Stroll to the Church of Santa Croce, and take a break on the tiny square with its breathtaking Tyrrhenian Sea views, which serves as something of a gathering spot when the Lemon Point drink stand (serving freshly squeezed juices and beers) is busy with hikers refuelling after conquering the Sentiero degli Dei.

There aren't as many options for food in Nocelle as there are down in Positano, but La Tagliata, just a short distance away in Montepertuso, is ideal for romantic dinners with a view. This family-run farm and restaurant serves rustic Italian dishes, platters full of grilled meats, and handmade pasta on an unfussy terrace overlooking the vineyards stitched into the hills above the Mediterranean.