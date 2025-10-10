A Lake Escape Just Outside Indianapolis Brims With A Beach, Bass, And Breezy Pontoon Days
Indianapolis is known for fast cars, big basketball games, and one of the best-rated Children's Museums in the country — but just a short drive north, things start to slow down. Tucked between the towns of Cicero and Noblesville, Morse Reservoir has been a laid-back local escape for generations of Hoosiers. It's just 45 minutes from downtown Indianapolis and even closer to Broad Ripple, one of the city's artsy, walkable neighborhoods, making it an easy trip for when you need a break from the chaos of downtown.
While it serves as a fun getaway from the bustling city, Morse Reservoir wasn't originally built for recreation. It was completed in 1956 to provide an additional water source for Indianapolis as the city continued to grow. In the 1980s, the Indianapolis Water Company began developing the surrounding land. The 1,500-acre body of water now features 35 miles of shoreline. Today, the reservoir is still a source of drinking water for Indiana's capital, but it has also become a beloved local getaway. With calm coves, pontoon floats, and plenty of fishing spots, it's the kind of low-key escape that keeps locals coming back.
Beach days, boating, and fishing at Morse Reservoir
Your trip begins at Morse Park and Beach in Noblesville, home to the reservoir's only public beach. The 23-acre park has something for the whole family, with a sandy swimming area, baseball diamond, volleyball court, trails, and 18 holes of disc golf. The beach is open in the summer only and costs $6 a person to get in.
To get out on the water, head north to Morse Marina, just a five-minute drive from the beach, and grab your friends and family to hit the lake on a pontoon. Rentals range from four to eight hours and can accommodate up to 10 people. After you fuel up on snacks and bait at the marina, hit a local favorite, Wolfie's Waterfront Grill — a waterfront restaurant with live music, docking, and good eats. If you're planning to head back to the city, Indianapolis is one of the best cities in America for beer, which is perfect for a post-lake hangout.
Morse Reservoir is also a great place to cast a line with bass, catfish, gar, and crappie swimming in its quiet coves. The reservoir offers several spots to fish along the shore, but one of the best options is the fishing pier at Red Bridge Park in Cicero. In this same park, you can explore the reservoir in a kayak or canoe out of the EZ Dock Kyal Launch. Standing Up Pretty in Cicero has kayak and paddleboard rentals for those who don't have their own. The company also offers paddleboard pilates classes and guided scenic wildlife tours. So, whether you're craving an adventurous paddle, a lazy day on a boat, or just a place to cool off in Central Indiana, Morse Reservoir is a perfect taste of lake life.