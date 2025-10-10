A Lake Escape Just Outside Indianapolis Brims With A Beach, Bass, And Breezy Pontoon Days

Your trip begins at Morse Park and Beach in Noblesville, home to the reservoir's only public beach. The 23-acre park has something for the whole family, with a sandy swimming area, baseball diamond, volleyball court, trails, and 18 holes of disc golf. The beach is open in the summer only and costs $6 a person to get in.

To get out on the water, head north to Morse Marina, just a five-minute drive from the beach, and grab your friends and family to hit the lake on a pontoon. Rentals range from four to eight hours and can accommodate up to 10 people. After you fuel up on snacks and bait at the marina, hit a local favorite, Wolfie's Waterfront Grill — a waterfront restaurant with live music, docking, and good eats. If you're planning to head back to the city, Indianapolis is one of the best cities in America for beer, which is perfect for a post-lake hangout.

Morse Reservoir is also a great place to cast a line with bass, catfish, gar, and crappie swimming in its quiet coves. The reservoir offers several spots to fish along the shore, but one of the best options is the fishing pier at Red Bridge Park in Cicero. In this same park, you can explore the reservoir in a kayak or canoe out of the EZ Dock Kyal Launch. Standing Up Pretty in Cicero has kayak and paddleboard rentals for those who don't have their own. The company also offers paddleboard pilates classes and guided scenic wildlife tours. So, whether you're craving an adventurous paddle, a lazy day on a boat, or just a place to cool off in Central Indiana, Morse Reservoir is a perfect taste of lake life.