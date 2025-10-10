Tucked Away In Ensenada Is The 'Napa Valley Of Mexico,' One Of North America's Oldest Wine Regions

Of course, one of the best things to do in Valle de Guadalupe is sample the wine. Whether you do this on a multi-winery tour hosted by a third party or hand-pick your tastings, you are in for a tasty treat. As the popularity of the region grows, different wineries are also offering unique ways to experience their products. The El Cielo Resort offers bike tours or tastings in the back of a rustic wagon, a scenic and relaxing way to experience the breadth of the vineyards. Or, at Adobe Guadalupe Vineyards and Inn, you can explore the grounds on a horseback riding tour, with either English or Western style riding to suit your preferences. The broader Baja California region is celebrated for its farm-to-fork foodie scene, so make plenty of time to sample the food of the region as well. There's even a Michelin-starred farm-to-table restaurant, Olivea, in nearby Ensenada, a charming city on the coast.

Even if you're not a wine enthusiast or foodie, you can still enjoy the beauty of this region. If hiking is your bag, explore the valley on a 5.7-mile out-and-back hike through canyons, ruins, and hot springs. Known as the Valle de Guadalupe Aguas Termales y Ruinas, there is a small charge to use the trail, but previous hikers have enjoyed the brilliant views on offer. Stargazing is also a popular pastime here. There is little light pollution in the valley, making it an excellent place to spot all sorts of celestial bodies. August is particularly special with a chance to spot the Perseid Meteor Shower. Finally, if you prefer a beach vacation, spend a day or two in Ensenada, which has plentiful beaches on offer and is less than an hour away.