Tucked Away In Ensenada Is The 'Napa Valley Of Mexico,' One Of North America's Oldest Wine Regions
What's your dream vacation? Maybe it's chilling by the beach, eating your body weight in a delicious new cuisine, trying a new outdoor activity like horse riding, or sampling local specialties like beers and wines. Maybe it's all of that and more? If that's the case, then you want to be adding Valle de Guadalupe in Mexico's Ensenada region to your travel bucket list. Just 85 miles from San Diego, Valle de Guadalupe is Mexico's answer to the Napa Valley, with sprawling, sun-soaked vineyards with tastings, tours, resorts, and amazing food.
Valle de Guadalupe is responsible for the majority of Mexico's wine production and has roots in wine-making as far back as the 1500s. Nowadays, the region is full of masters of their crafts as well as creative newcomers growing a wide variety of grapes suited to the desert climate. One iconic grape grown in Valle de Guadalupe is the nebbiolo. Far from its Italian origins, this grape is used to create a distinct local wine that is darker, fuller, and smoother-tasting. It's certainly a wine worth seeking out on your trip, and you can try it at producers like Casa Magoni, which is sometimes part of multi-winery Valle de Guadalupe tours. Whether you're excited to try new varieties like nebbiolo or old-world classics done right, or simply want to explore a beautiful landscape full of charm, here's how to start planning your Valle de Guadalupe trip.
What to do in Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico
Of course, one of the best things to do in Valle de Guadalupe is sample the wine. Whether you do this on a multi-winery tour hosted by a third party or hand-pick your tastings, you are in for a tasty treat. As the popularity of the region grows, different wineries are also offering unique ways to experience their products. The El Cielo Resort offers bike tours or tastings in the back of a rustic wagon, a scenic and relaxing way to experience the breadth of the vineyards. Or, at Adobe Guadalupe Vineyards and Inn, you can explore the grounds on a horseback riding tour, with either English or Western style riding to suit your preferences. The broader Baja California region is celebrated for its farm-to-fork foodie scene, so make plenty of time to sample the food of the region as well. There's even a Michelin-starred farm-to-table restaurant, Olivea, in nearby Ensenada, a charming city on the coast.
Even if you're not a wine enthusiast or foodie, you can still enjoy the beauty of this region. If hiking is your bag, explore the valley on a 5.7-mile out-and-back hike through canyons, ruins, and hot springs. Known as the Valle de Guadalupe Aguas Termales y Ruinas, there is a small charge to use the trail, but previous hikers have enjoyed the brilliant views on offer. Stargazing is also a popular pastime here. There is little light pollution in the valley, making it an excellent place to spot all sorts of celestial bodies. August is particularly special with a chance to spot the Perseid Meteor Shower. Finally, if you prefer a beach vacation, spend a day or two in Ensenada, which has plentiful beaches on offer and is less than an hour away.
How to get to Valle de Guadalupe's vineyards
Because Valle de Guadalupe is so close to the U.S., it's relatively accessible wherever you are in the country. The most convenient airport to fly into is San Diego. It's just around a two-hour drive away and receives flights from all across the country, as well as Europe and Asia. You can also fly into Tijuana, a budget-friendly foodie and beach paradise, which is a little closer at 65 miles or an hour and a half away (plus you won't have to deal with the tedious process of crossing the U.S.-Mexico land border). There isn't much in the way of public transport in Valle de Guadalupe, so you will either have to rent a car or organize private transportation via your accommodation. Make sure you have the appropriate international insurance and understand how to navigate the border and drive in Mexico before setting off.
Many of the vineyards in Valle de Guadalupe have their own accommodations, so you will be spoiled for choice when it comes to relaxing settings and world-class fare. Many visitors enjoy going to the region in July and August as it's the time of the wine harvest festival, when wineries throw parties and host special dinners and tastings. It can get quite hot throughout the spring and summer (May is typically the hottest month), with little natural shade. To avoid heatstroke while doing outdoor activities, bring plenty of sunscreen, hats, and breathable clothes, and hydrate with water, not just wine.