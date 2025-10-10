Between New York City And Albany Is A Serene Hamlet With Small-Town Charm And Appalachian Trail Accessibility

In the stretch of the Hudson Valley between New York City and Albany, there's a wealth of small towns that have the unique appeal of being both within easy driving distance to major cities while retaining a more rural, slow-paced charm. They range from New Paltz, New York's hippie town with a European-style shopping street, to the popular getaway of Hudson, a trendy small city called the "Downtown of Upstate." Venture a bit further east of the Hudson River, and you'll find even more hidden gems among the rolling hills of the valley's eastern farmlands. One of those is the hamlet of Dover Plains, a pretty village within the larger township of Dover. With a small footprint, you could reasonably walk across the hamlet's main drag in around 30 minutes. In that half an hour, you can see a legendary cave, a well-preserved Federal-style house, and grab a bite to eat at one of its lovely restaurants.

Dover Plains was once part of a sparsely populated area known as "the Oblong," formally becoming a town in 1807. But the hamlet really developed around the mid-1800s, when, in 1848, the Harlem Railroad was extended to reach Dover Plains, which for a few years was the final stop on the route. The railroad allowed local industries for iron, marble, and dairy to flourish, followed by an influx of immigrants plus the establishment of the hamlet's first bank. Today, you can still take the Metro-North Railroad's Harlem line from Grand Central Station to Dover Plains in about a two-hour journey — by car, it's about an hour and 40 minutes from Grand Central. If you're flying in from out of state, the nearest major airport is Stewart International Airport, located about an hour southwest of Dover Plains by car.