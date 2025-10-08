Ryanair Is Upsetting Customers By Taking Away One Boarding Feature That Many People Rely On

It's fair to say that Europe's largest airline group is used to the odd bit of controversy. Recently, the powers that be at Ryanair went public with news of increased bonuses for staff who pick up on oversized carry-on baggage at boarding. Before that, there were rumors that the airline had started deliberately splitting up groups across different rows in an effort to get more dollars from paid seating. And then there was the time they chopped down how long you had to check in before a flight — it's now a mere 24 hours prior to departure, or you'll pay a fee!

Well, they've gone and done it again, and this time they're coming for your boarding passes. Yep, the latest move by the long-running European low-coster means that only digital passes generated in the Ryanair app will be accepted for people looking to get on a flight. The move is primarily aimed at cutting paper wastage — a whopping 300 tons each year, apparently! They say it should also help passengers dodge nasty check-in fees by encouraging folks to sort their boarding passes before getting to the airport, though if you do forget to do that, then you could still be asked to pay some hefty change at the terminal.

The thing is, Ryanair has never been ashamed of pursuing cost-cutting features. This is a company that's famed for its brutal social media takedowns of complaining customers, after all. Even Euro travel guru extraordinaire Rick Steves warned people to be cautious when using budget carriers for their addition of extra fees and whatnot. So, it's just business as usual, right? Maybe, but it's causing a bit of a stir in the aviation community, that's for sure!