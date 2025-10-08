The MTA Finally Changes Subway And Bus Fare Plans After Public Pushback, But You'll Still Pay More Anyway

New York's chaotic subway system may be a nightmare for tourists to navigate, but it remains an essential part of everyday life in the Big Apple. Nearly 1.2 billion people took the subway in 2024, with growths of 3% and 4.3% on weekdays and weekends, respectively. And it's not just New Yorkers who rely on public transportation — residents outside the city center rely heavily on bus and subway lines to get to and from their homes and offices. Tourists also count on buses and subways to explore America's most visited state from abroad.

When the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) initially shared that it planned to increase bus and subway fares, it was hit with a wave of public backlash, with netizens claiming the price hike neglected so-called fare beaters — riders who jump the turnstiles and ride without paying — and that the financial burden ultimately fell on paying riders.

Receiving over 1,300 comments at public comment sessions throughout the summer, the MTA made changes to its original plan. These changes were confirmed on September 30, 2025. Despite a good fight, public transportation users can still expect to pay more as early as January 2026. Base fares are increasing from $2.90 to $3, with the reduced fare increasing from $1.45 to $1.50. The express bus fare is also getting an update, going up to $7.25 from $7.00.