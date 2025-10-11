Florida's Luxury Retirement Destination In Naples Is A Resort-Style Paradise With Tons Of Activities

Warm weather, no state income tax, and affordable retirement communities like The Villages have long drawn retirees to Florida. But people who have a financially comfortable retirement ahead of them and who enjoy resort-style amenities should head to the Sunshine State's Paradise Coast. This area of southwest Florida includes Naples, Marco Island, and the Everglades, and it offers an enormous choice of beaches, golf courses, shopping areas, restaurants, and more to keep even the most Type A retiree busy. Of the more than a dozen communities for active adults in Naples, one to consider is Esplanade by the Islands. A relatively new development, with construction of a variety of floor plans to suit different needs beginning in 2020, it is a gated paradise offering new and resale single-family and attached homes. An abundance of amenities and activities are offered on-site ranging from massages to pickleball tournaments and wine tastings.

Esplanade by the Islands is 15 minutes from the high-end shops and restaurants of chic downtown Naples and 30 miles from the Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers. Miami International Airport is fewer than 100 miles east across the tip of the state and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is 100 miles straight across I-75. The area is surrounded by recreation areas like state parks and forests and the Cape Romano Ten Thousand Islands State Aquatic Preserve, offering many options for outdoor exploration. Retirees will find many well-known area beaches as well as a hidden beach with a boardwalk.