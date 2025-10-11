Florida's Luxury Retirement Destination In Naples Is A Resort-Style Paradise With Tons Of Activities
Warm weather, no state income tax, and affordable retirement communities like The Villages have long drawn retirees to Florida. But people who have a financially comfortable retirement ahead of them and who enjoy resort-style amenities should head to the Sunshine State's Paradise Coast. This area of southwest Florida includes Naples, Marco Island, and the Everglades, and it offers an enormous choice of beaches, golf courses, shopping areas, restaurants, and more to keep even the most Type A retiree busy. Of the more than a dozen communities for active adults in Naples, one to consider is Esplanade by the Islands. A relatively new development, with construction of a variety of floor plans to suit different needs beginning in 2020, it is a gated paradise offering new and resale single-family and attached homes. An abundance of amenities and activities are offered on-site ranging from massages to pickleball tournaments and wine tastings.
Esplanade by the Islands is 15 minutes from the high-end shops and restaurants of chic downtown Naples and 30 miles from the Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers. Miami International Airport is fewer than 100 miles east across the tip of the state and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is 100 miles straight across I-75. The area is surrounded by recreation areas like state parks and forests and the Cape Romano Ten Thousand Islands State Aquatic Preserve, offering many options for outdoor exploration. Retirees will find many well-known area beaches as well as a hidden beach with a boardwalk.
Activities at Esplanade by the Islands
Esplanade by the Islands feels more like a luxury resort than a residential community. Life here is designed around wellness, leisure, and connection. The Wellness Center rivals a five-star spa, complete with body and skincare treatments, a full-service salon, and a movement studio for yoga and group fitness classes. Residents work out in the 24-hour gym or cool off with aquatic workouts in the resort-style pool surrounded by palm trees and cabanas. Many experts are available to help you on your wellness journey, like nutritionists, fitness consultants, personal trainers, and an on-site activity director.
For those who welcome a little friendly competition, the tennis, pickleball, and bocce courts are lively hubs of community energy, whether residents are hitting the courts for a casual rally with friends or a neighborhood tournament. The social heart of the community beats strong in the Culinary Center, where residents gather for chef-led cooking classes, wine tastings, and exclusive private dinners, discovering new flavors and friendships. Near the pool, the Bahama Bar buzzes with laughter and clinking glasses as neighbors linger over island-inspired dishes and tropical cocktails. Even pets get a taste of the good life, thanks to the Doggie Concierge and onsite services. Furry friends can mingle at the Bark Park or enjoy a "spa day" with the mobile groomer. From live concerts and travel excursions to wellness workshops and wine clubs, Esplanade by the Islands offers a calendar as full — or as relaxed — as residents desire.
More about living at Esplanade by the Islands and in Naples, Florida
The median home price in Naples is near $540,000. The 1,121 homes at Esplanade by the Islands range from the mid-$400,000s to well over $1 million, and all have an open-concept layout, gourmet kitchen, and lanai. The attached homes max out at 1,905 square feet, three bedrooms, and two bathrooms. For more space, choose a one- or two-story home up to 3,500 square feet, four bedrooms, and five bathrooms. Some layouts have a guest suite, separate dining room, or outdoor kitchen.
Outside the gates, Naples delivers the best of coastal living. Known for its white-sand beaches and upscale charm, this Gulf Coast gem is a haven for golfers, boaters, and food lovers. There are more than 90 golf courses nearby, while boating and fishing enthusiasts have a choice of marinas, and treasures like Big Cypress National Preserve and Naples Botanical Garden offer opportunities to explore Florida's wild beauty.
If you're coming to visit, perhaps exploring the area for retirement, you will be spoiled for choice when considering a waterfront hotel or resort. Naples Grand Beach Resort ($415), Hilton Naples ($249), and Hyatt House Naples/5th Avenue ($280) are the top three value hotels in the area according to Tripadvisor, but if you don't require a beachfront property with all the bells and whistles, lower cost alternatives include Hampton Inn & Suites ($152) and Holiday Inn Express ($131). Vacation rentals are popular and there's a range of campgrounds as well.