How Carnival Cruise Line's Mobility Scooter Rules Could Affect Your Upcoming Cruise
The passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1991 opened a world of opportunities for people with limited mobility, including the opportunity to experience the joys of travel. It's now entirely feasible for those with mobility issues to plan a dream vacation, and real progress is being made throughout the travel industry to accommodate these passengers even further, such as JetBlue's improvements for wheelchair accessibility. To help mobility-impaired passengers better understand the requirements for cruising with mobility devices, Carnival Cruise Line's Brand Ambassador, John Heald, posted a video on Facebook that highlighted key points. These rules are not new, and many are already implemented on Carnival's ships. The video reiterated Carnival's intention to enforce these rules across all ships and sailings.
Despite its party reputation, which has garnered some unfair criticism, Carnival Cruises wins high marks for its efforts to make cruising accessible for mobility-assisted passengers. Its website displays detailed information on regulations, expectations, and accommodations available to mobility-impaired passengers, and its commitment to ensuring these accommodations are met and that regulations are enforced.
Passengers with mobility scooters are not uncommon on cruise ships, and Carnival has policies in place to make its ships accessible for these passengers. The purpose of Heald's speech was not to announce new regulations or more stringent policies, but as a supplement to the line's recently sent letters to its past mobility-impaired guests informing them they must be prepared to follow these rules on future cruises.
Regulations for mobility device passengers
During his speech, Heald mentioned that while 99.9% of cruise passengers with mobility scooters follow the rules correctly, it is imperative for the safety of everyone on board that this number is 100%. Heald reminded mobility device passengers of regulations regarding scooter size, how and where they must be stored when not in use, how to book the appropriately equipped stateroom, and that scooters must not be left in front of exits or unattended in hallways or outside their cabin. Mobility device users were also reminded that if they arrive at the cruise terminal with a scooter that is not the approved size or are unwilling to rent one, they will be denied boarding without a refund.
While this may seem rigid to some, most people who travel with mobility scooters are aware of these regulations. This Reddit post provides some very helpful information to passengers considering a cruise with a mobility device. One of the most salient bits of advice is to avoid, if possible, ports where a tender is required. Heald also reminded passengers that cruise ports vary widely in terms of accessibility and are outside of Carnival's jurisdiction. Those who choose or cannot go ashore while in port are free to enjoy all the dining, activities, and entertainment on board the ship. In fact, cruise ships often offer discounts on things like spa treatments and specialty dining while a ship is in port.