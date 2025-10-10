South Dakota's Wildly Underrated State Park Explodes With Fall Colors, Extensive Trails, And Geocaching

South Dakota's claim to fame may be the iconic Mount Rushmore, which can be spotted in the state's Black Hills landscape along a scenic road trip that hugs majestic mountain curves. Besides these landmarks and a fall-favorite region for crowd-free trails and wildlife spotting, other corners of the state shelter an underrated state park radiating fall colors, extensive trails, and adventure-based geocaching.

Located 17 miles from Sisseton and tucked in the northeast near the border with North Dakota and Minnesota, Sica Hollow State Park (pronounced she-cha) was founded in 1968. It offers nature exploration along its 10 miles of trails, boasting oak woodland and grasslands intertwined with streams. During autumn, above all in the last week of September, the thick, verdant forest turns warm, earthy shades, with afternoon light that enhances the beauty of the changing season.

Beyond the most common nature-immersed adventures, Sica Hollow State Park is an ideal location for geocaching. If you have never heard of it, geocaching is a real-world treasure hunt where participants use GPS-enabled tools to detect where waterproof boxes called geocaches have been hidden. Around the world, there are 5 million people playing this game and 3 million caches kept out of sight, waiting to be discovered. These containers hold keychains or little toys, so the real reward is being able to find them, rather than what's inside. It's a way to play a more tech-advanced hide-and-seek and explore the park at the same time. You need to enter the coordinates given into the GPS or smartphone and follow the directions. Once you find it, take what's inside and replace it with something of the same or higher value, then hide the cache again so another fellow gamer can hunt it too.