Escape To Minnesota's Scenic Valley Before Fall Ends For Unspoiled Foliage Among Small-Town Charm
While the North Shore of Lake Superior is one of the most popular fall destinations in Minnesota, there's more to discover in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thiede Fire Tower Park in Pequot Lakes, the Mississippi River in Winona, and the riverfront in Downtown Stillwater are all good choices — but, to see the best fall colors, head to southeastern Minnesota and the Root River Valley for the perfect autumn getaway with pretty towns and outdoor activities.
The Root River Valley stretches between the artsy riverside town of Lanesboro and Houston, following the Root River. Although Rochester International Airport is the closest airport — about 45 minutes away – the most convenient major airport is Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, recognized as one of the best in North America. You'll find more flight options from MSP airport, which is about a 2-hour drive away. There is limited public transport in the area, so you'll want your own car to explore here.
Discover the best of the Root River Valley in fall
The landscape in the Root River Valley is characterized by bluffs, with hardwood trees like oak and hickory lining the cliffs. This gives the area beautiful foliage in fall, when the leaves change colors. Drive along Historic Bluff County National Scenic Byway (State Highway 16) for the best views. Mid-October is the best time to see the most vibrant colors, but the woodlands often have golden leaves that are present through September to late October.
Besides leaf-peeping, there are plenty of other opportunities to explore the great outdoors here. The 60-mile Root River Valley Trail is a must — this paved trail is perfect for biking, walking, and cross-country skiing. Paddling the Root River is another experience you can't miss; you can choose to kayak or canoe on the peaceful current as it travels toward the Mississippi River.
Fishing is also popular here, with great spots for fly fishing in over 2,000 trout streams. Smallmouth bass, rock bass, and channel catfish can also be found here, if you're not after trout. Visit Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park for the chance to go underground — Mystery Cave has over 13 miles of subterranean passageways. See a 60-foot underground waterfall, a wedding chapel, and 450-million-year-old fossils at Niagara Cave in Harmony.
Explore the charming towns along the Root River Valley
While there are plenty of outdoor attractions in the Root River Valley, be sure to spend some time in the quaint small towns along the way. Lanesboro was previously named one of the 20 Best Small Towns to Visit by Smithsonian Magazine, with its vibrant arts scene that boasts galleries and theaters, plus plenty of independent shops for browsing.
You'll find the largest Old Order Amish community in Minnesota in Harmony — you can take a tour here to learn more about the culture. Browse for antiques or watch a movie at the historic one-screen JEM Theater, before sampling handcrafted beverages at Harmony Spirits.
Visit Houston to see live birds at the International Owl Center and native plant species at the Houston Nature Center. Try to time your visit during fun annual events like the Houston Hoedown at the end of July or the Apollo Music Festival in August.