Escape To Minnesota's Scenic Valley Before Fall Ends For Unspoiled Foliage Among Small-Town Charm

The landscape in the Root River Valley is characterized by bluffs, with hardwood trees like oak and hickory lining the cliffs. This gives the area beautiful foliage in fall, when the leaves change colors. Drive along Historic Bluff County National Scenic Byway (State Highway 16) for the best views. Mid-October is the best time to see the most vibrant colors, but the woodlands often have golden leaves that are present through September to late October.

Besides leaf-peeping, there are plenty of other opportunities to explore the great outdoors here. The 60-mile Root River Valley Trail is a must — this paved trail is perfect for biking, walking, and cross-country skiing. Paddling the Root River is another experience you can't miss; you can choose to kayak or canoe on the peaceful current as it travels toward the Mississippi River.

Fishing is also popular here, with great spots for fly fishing in over 2,000 trout streams. Smallmouth bass, rock bass, and channel catfish can also be found here, if you're not after trout. Visit Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park for the chance to go underground — Mystery Cave has over 13 miles of subterranean passageways. See a 60-foot underground waterfall, a wedding chapel, and 450-million-year-old fossils at Niagara Cave in Harmony.