One Of America's Best Fall Drives Is A Minnesota Byway With Waterfalls And Golden-Hued Lake Superior Towns
New England may be the most well-known in the U.S. for its fall foliage and leaf peeping, but visit the Midwest and you'll be surprised at the stunning scenery in autumn. Located in Minnesota, on the shores of Lake Superior, the North Shore Scenic Byway is one of the best routes to enjoy the season's colors on a road trip.
The North Shore Scenic Byway is a 154-mile All-American Road that starts in Duluth and finishes in Grand Portage. The fall foliage season here is divided into two parts: the maple trees of the Sawtooth Mountains, which peak between mid-September and early October, and the birch and aspen trees along the lakeshore, which peak slightly later, between late September and mid-October. If you're planning this epic road trip up north, it's best to aim for the last week of September or the first week of October to catch both.
It's most convenient to fly into Duluth International Airport and rent a car, but you might find more flight options from Minnesota's largest airport, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. This airport has been recognized as one of the best in North America and is about a 2.5-hour drive away.
Chase waterfalls along the North Shore
There are so many places along the North Shore Scenic Byway for leaf peeping that it's difficult to know where to start. While everyone makes a beeline for the Summit Express Gondola at Lutsen Mountains, lines can be extremely long during peak season, especially on weekends. Instead, enjoy the great outdoors by visiting some of the epic waterfalls that are dotted along the byway.
Gooseberry Falls is one of the main waterfalls on the North Shore, with the main cascades dropping 30 feet. Located in Gooseberry Falls State Park, there are plenty of hiking trails to explore here. Next, visit Split Rock Falls, a 20-foot waterfall that doesn't see the crowds you'll find elsewhere on the North Shore. High Falls, on the Baptism River in Tettegouche State Park, is a must-visit — the 63-foot cascade is the highest waterfall entirely within the state of Minnesota. The 35-foot-tall Caribou Falls is reached by an easy 1.3-mile trail through the forest, with pretty leaves in the fall.
Devil's Kettle Falls in Judge C.R. Magney State Park is another waterfall you can't miss — the 1.9-mile walk to the falls was voted the best hiking trail in the country by USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. Soak up the fall scenery at High Falls near Grand Portage, which forms the international border with Canada and cascades a dramatic 120 feet down. You'll find plenty of colorful fall foliage as you explore these spots along the North Shore.
Explore the charming towns on Lake Superior
Relax on your North Shore Scenic Byway journey and stop at the pretty towns along the way — maybe grabbing a pumpkin spice latte from a local coffee shop as you explore. The first destination will be the stunning Midwest town of Duluth, where you can see the iconic Aerial Lift Bridge and walk around Canal Park. Next, visit Two Harbors for a treat at the famous Betty's Pies — they sometimes offer special fall-themed pies like walnut maple pie and caramel apple pie. For an unforgettable fall experience, take the North Shore Scenic Railroad, which runs a special Fall Colors Tour from Duluth to Two Harbors.
Grand Marais should be your next stop to soak up peaceful views of Lake Superior at Artist's Point and discover the oldest art colony in Minnesota. Head to foodie hotspots like Sven and Ole's Pizza and World's Best Donuts, before washing it down with a craft beer at Voyageur Brewing Company. Finally, end your road trip at the underrated town of Grand Portage. Be sure to visit Grand Portage National Monument to learn about the fur trade and Indigenous history and culture, and stock up on souvenirs at Ryden's Border Store.