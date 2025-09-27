One Of America's Best Fall Drives Is A Minnesota Byway With Waterfalls And Golden-Hued Lake Superior Towns

New England may be the most well-known in the U.S. for its fall foliage and leaf peeping, but visit the Midwest and you'll be surprised at the stunning scenery in autumn. Located in Minnesota, on the shores of Lake Superior, the North Shore Scenic Byway is one of the best routes to enjoy the season's colors on a road trip.

The North Shore Scenic Byway is a 154-mile All-American Road that starts in Duluth and finishes in Grand Portage. The fall foliage season here is divided into two parts: the maple trees of the Sawtooth Mountains, which peak between mid-September and early October, and the birch and aspen trees along the lakeshore, which peak slightly later, between late September and mid-October. If you're planning this epic road trip up north, it's best to aim for the last week of September or the first week of October to catch both.

It's most convenient to fly into Duluth International Airport and rent a car, but you might find more flight options from Minnesota's largest airport, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. This airport has been recognized as one of the best in North America and is about a 2.5-hour drive away.