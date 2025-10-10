A California Bay Area's Idyllic Lagoon Is Fouled By An Unexpected Influx Of Controversial Critters

Foster City, an under-the-radar Bay Area city, has a beloved lagoon where locals like to swim and take their sailboats out on the water. Today, however, you may want to think twice before swimming in it. The lagoon has become the center of a major issue in the community: Canada geese. The city council has been trying to deal with the huge amount of geese in the area for years, but so far, nothing has deterred them from swimming in the lagoon — which is apparently just as appealing to geese as it is to people.

Not everyone sees the presence of these birds as an issue — after all, they are beautiful creatures, and it can be fun to watch them waddling across the grass or bobbing along in the water. While an influx of Canada Geese might not usually make a park one of the best for bird lovers, for those who do get to know them, they can be fascinating. They are social animals and intensely bond with their parents, make friends in their flocks, mate for life, and fiercely protect their young. They even mourn when they lose them.

Unfortunately, having so many geese around makes it a lot more challenging to keep the lagoon and other public spaces, like the city's public parks, clean and safe for their human visitors. It might be hard to believe for anyone who has never spent time in a park where Canada Geese are flocking, but their poop can quickly go from an annoyance to a biohazard. Stepping in goose poop while walking around in a park is certainly annoying, but swimming in a lagoon where there's so much waste that it's seriously impacting the water quality is a safety concern.