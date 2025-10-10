A Popular Yet Dangerous Blue Ridge Parkway Landmark Quietly Disappeared For The Safety Of Hikers

The wreckage of a plane that crashed in the Blue Ridge Mountains more than 40 years ago was discreetly removed in 2023 following safety and environmental concerns. The twin-engine Cessna 414A crashed on Browning Knob in North Carolina on November 24, 1983, during stormy weather. Both the pilot and passenger tragically perished in the wreck, which was discovered five days later. For decades, the well-preserved wreckage remained in situ, attracting a steady stream of hikers and photographers despite being difficult to reach.

The crash site was close to Waterrock Knob, a mountain peak with an elevation of 5,820 feet that is a popular hiking destination at sunrise thanks to its stunning panoramic views. The trailhead is located just off the Blue Ridge Parkway, considered "America's Favorite Drive" thanks to its dramatic fall foliage and charming mountain towns. The twin Cessna wreckage, however, was not located on the trailhead, but rather up a steep hillside on an unmaintained path, with spray-painted markers on the trees that led to the site. Driven in part by its growing visibility on social media, the crash site began surging in popularity, raising concerns about hikers getting lost or injured.

The land where the crash site was situated was donated to the Blue Ridge Parkway in 2016 and is under the care of the National Park Service. Given the increased footfall, the Park Service also became increasingly worried about damage to the local habitat. Carolyn Ward, CEO of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, told ABC13 Houston: "Because there are rare plants, and there's not a trail, and it's very steep and high elevation, it was causing a lot of resource damage." Rare species include Pinkshell azaleas, which are native to several mountainous regions in North Carolina, including the Blue Ridge Parkway.