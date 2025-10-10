A Popular Yet Dangerous Blue Ridge Parkway Landmark Quietly Disappeared For The Safety Of Hikers
The wreckage of a plane that crashed in the Blue Ridge Mountains more than 40 years ago was discreetly removed in 2023 following safety and environmental concerns. The twin-engine Cessna 414A crashed on Browning Knob in North Carolina on November 24, 1983, during stormy weather. Both the pilot and passenger tragically perished in the wreck, which was discovered five days later. For decades, the well-preserved wreckage remained in situ, attracting a steady stream of hikers and photographers despite being difficult to reach.
The crash site was close to Waterrock Knob, a mountain peak with an elevation of 5,820 feet that is a popular hiking destination at sunrise thanks to its stunning panoramic views. The trailhead is located just off the Blue Ridge Parkway, considered "America's Favorite Drive" thanks to its dramatic fall foliage and charming mountain towns. The twin Cessna wreckage, however, was not located on the trailhead, but rather up a steep hillside on an unmaintained path, with spray-painted markers on the trees that led to the site. Driven in part by its growing visibility on social media, the crash site began surging in popularity, raising concerns about hikers getting lost or injured.
The land where the crash site was situated was donated to the Blue Ridge Parkway in 2016 and is under the care of the National Park Service. Given the increased footfall, the Park Service also became increasingly worried about damage to the local habitat. Carolyn Ward, CEO of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, told ABC13 Houston: "Because there are rare plants, and there's not a trail, and it's very steep and high elevation, it was causing a lot of resource damage." Rare species include Pinkshell azaleas, which are native to several mountainous regions in North Carolina, including the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Removal of the Cessna 414A from Browning Knob
As a result of both safety and environmental concerns, the decision was made by the Park Service to remove the plane wreckage. Funding assistance for the removal project came from the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, a nonprofit organization and the park's philanthropic partner. On June 27, 2023, the remains of the Cessna 414A were removed by helicopter.
Tracy Swartout, superintendent of the Blue Ridge Parkway, said in a park statement: "While we understand the interest associated with this site, the resource damage and visitor safety issues presented too great a threat to take no action." She added, "Caring for these special places requires everyone's cooperation, and we ask that everyone play a role in the protection of this place and not cause any further damage or injury to the resources or themselves by going off-trail to find this site."
The removal of the wreckage was complicated by its remote nature, hence the need for helicopter assistance. The plane's engines had already been salvaged back in 1983 at the time of the crash, but the fuselage, wings, and other debris were left at the site. The fuselage, which had since been covered in graffiti, was tethered to the helicopter and airlifted away, along with the rest of the aircraft remains. Hikers can still enjoy the nearby designated trails during their Blue Ridge mountain adventure, while also helping to protect the area's delicate natural habitat.