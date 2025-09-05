These Are The Best Places For An Autumnal Blue Ridge Mountain Adventure Throughout Fall, According To Visitors

Whether you're into history, scenic drives, excellent food, outdoor recreation, or all of the above, it's hard to beat a getaway in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spanning 70 miles in North Carolina (where the Appalachian range is at its broadest), the mountains extend southward from Pennsylvania through Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Georgia, and are chock full of charming towns with idyllic trails and scenic waterfalls. When fall comes around, there aren't many better places to be.

There's some ancient biology at work amid the Blue Ridge Mountains, one of the oldest ranges in the world, and one that is home to some of North America's most impressive biodiversity. On a molecular level — bear with us for a moment — trees release naturally occurring hydrogen-carbon compounds like isoprene into the atmosphere, which then react with other molecules to create the timeless, mystical shades of blue we associate with this region. All that is to say, you're in for a treat no matter which area you choose to explore, and when better to take advantage than in the fall?

From swinging sky bridges to picturesque hikes and adrenaline-pumping river rafting, there's no shortage of adventure in this highland region. Due to its north-south orientation and variations in elevation, fall foliage and activities can be enjoyed at different times depending on where you are and what you plan to do. If you're up at some of the highest altitudes in North Carolina, for example, you can start enjoying peak fall foliage as early as the end of September. Or, if you're at lower elevations or closer to Georgia, you'll enjoy the most radiant leaf colors into early November. Here are the best places in the Blue Ridge Mountains to scout out for amazing adventures this autumn.