These Are The Best Places For An Autumnal Blue Ridge Mountain Adventure Throughout Fall, According To Visitors
Whether you're into history, scenic drives, excellent food, outdoor recreation, or all of the above, it's hard to beat a getaway in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spanning 70 miles in North Carolina (where the Appalachian range is at its broadest), the mountains extend southward from Pennsylvania through Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Georgia, and are chock full of charming towns with idyllic trails and scenic waterfalls. When fall comes around, there aren't many better places to be.
There's some ancient biology at work amid the Blue Ridge Mountains, one of the oldest ranges in the world, and one that is home to some of North America's most impressive biodiversity. On a molecular level — bear with us for a moment — trees release naturally occurring hydrogen-carbon compounds like isoprene into the atmosphere, which then react with other molecules to create the timeless, mystical shades of blue we associate with this region. All that is to say, you're in for a treat no matter which area you choose to explore, and when better to take advantage than in the fall?
From swinging sky bridges to picturesque hikes and adrenaline-pumping river rafting, there's no shortage of adventure in this highland region. Due to its north-south orientation and variations in elevation, fall foliage and activities can be enjoyed at different times depending on where you are and what you plan to do. If you're up at some of the highest altitudes in North Carolina, for example, you can start enjoying peak fall foliage as early as the end of September. Or, if you're at lower elevations or closer to Georgia, you'll enjoy the most radiant leaf colors into early November. Here are the best places in the Blue Ridge Mountains to scout out for amazing adventures this autumn.
Hiking near the Blue Ridge Parkway
What do you get when you combine 469 miles of stunning, meandering scenic drives with rolling mountains, quaint towns, and historic forests? None other than the iconic Blue Ridge Parkway, which connects Great Smoky Mountains National Park to Shenandoah National Park with a drive that's not to be missed, particularly in the fall. In some places, you'll drive along meadows, and in others, you'll look over expansive mountain vistas, like from the postcard-worthy Linn Cove Viaduct or a visit to Waterrock Knob at milepost 451.2. The parkway's highest-elevation visitor center sits at the latter, and it's one of the best places to see the sun rise and set in North Carolina. "Well worth a stop along the Blue Ridge Parkway," one visitor enthuses about Waterrock Knob on Tripadvisor. "There is a small shop staffed by national park personnel with information about the area and some food and souvenirs to purchase."
More than 100 trails, covering a range of skill levels, can be accessed easily from the Blue Ridge Parkway for memorable hikes. One especially popular destination in the autumn is Graveyard Fields, which can be seen from an overlook at milepost 418.8. The area is situated within Pisgah National Forest, where you can take in epic views of the valley below and hike through verdant forest to several waterfalls. Strike out on the 3.2-mile Upper Falls Trail to see a tumbling mountain cascade and great spots to take photos. Visitors on All Trails have noted that the trail is not thoroughly maintained in some places, and after rain, it can become muddy. It's a good idea to wear waterproof hiking shoes, but the views of the falls make the trek worthwhile. It is worth it, as America's favorite drive comes alive in the fall.
A mile-high bridge at Grandfather Mountain Nature Park
No matter if you're a seasoned mountain climber or a fan of casual strolls, there's a hiking route for everyone at Grandfather Mountain Nature Park. A favorite scenic walk for families is the Black Rock Trail, an out-and-back route that's a mile each way, with rewarding views of the mountains. Grandfather Trail, which covers 2.4 miles and scales the summits of McRae Peak, Attic Window, and Calloway Peak, is great for experienced hikers and climbers. While no technical equipment is necessary, this route features steep climbs requiring hand-over-hand progress, ladders, and cables. The trail can get busy, and it has a tendency to be a bit slippery in spots, but visitors love the views. "Probably the best hike on the east coast given the effort," one visitor raved on All Trails, adding: "It's hard. He prepared to rock climb and scramble hands and knees at times."
Grandfather Mountain Nature Park charges an entry fee that ranges from $22 per adult during the off-season to $32 during peak times of the year, including when fall foliage is at its finest. Tickets for kids, ages 4 to 12, are always $12. Tickets include special experiences offered during busier times of the year, such as daily interpretive programs presented by enthusiastic educators. Some additional events — like the after-hours Grandfather at Night series or special talks — charge an additional fee. And you won't want to miss the chance to walk across the Mile High Swinging Bridge, the highest suspension footbridge in the United States. It extends 280 feet across an 80-foot chasm and gets its name from its altitude, as you'll be able to take in the views from just over a mile above sea level.
Horseback riding at Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Great Smoky Mountains National Park receives more than double the number of annual visitors than any other U.S. national park, but there are good reasons for this. This fantastic park (on the border of North Carolina and Tennessee) is especially popular in October, when the fall foliage reaches its peak. Weekends can be particularly busy, so planning ahead for a visit during the week (especially in the early morning or later afternoon) will give you a better chance of thinner crowds. You can also take advantage of some of the lesser-traveled trails — nearly 850 miles of trails crisscross the park — like Baskins Creek, Greenbrier, or Porters Creek. The latter leads you on a tranquil walk by a 40-foot waterfall and the historic Great Smoky Mountains Hiking Club Cabin.
For a scenic drive, you'll be spoiled for choice with more than 380 miles of roads. Some of the best autumnal vistas can be found from the Foothills Parkway, a striking road with valley views and overlooks, as well as from the Kuwohi and Newfound Gap area or the Cataloochee and Balsam Mountain area. The Foothills Parkway has the added benefit of being a little quieter than the others.
For a unique and adventurous way to experience autumn in these gorgeous mountains, why not hop on a horse? Three different riding stables offer guided tours — and horse-drawn scenic rides — throughout the year, including Cades Cove, Smokemont, and Sugarlands Riding Stables. "We chose Cades Cove because not everyone in the family wanted to ride horses, so this way some could do a carriage ride," one visitor wrote on Tripadvisor after a visit in 2024.
Whitewater rafting in Nantahala River Gorge
Tumbling through its namesake gorge, the Nantahala River is known as a haven for whitewater rafters. Located around 12 miles southwest of Bryson City, you'll find options that fit all skill levels, whether you're looking for a relaxing outing with a scenic float or a challenging run on Class I to III rapids. National Geographic has even named it one of the best adventure trips in the country.
Book a rafting adventure in October through Nantahala Outdoor Center (NOC), which offers family-friendly, fully-guided tours starting at $60 per person. For safety, kids need to be 7 years old or more (or weigh at least 60 pounds) to be able to ride along. NOC also offers guided "ducky" trips on inflatable kayaks, an introductory course to whitewater kayaking, "river to ridge" rafting and zipline packages, along with guided hiking and mountain biking excursions. "If you've never rafted before, keep in mind that everything you take will get soaked, whether you jump in to swim or not," advises a visitor on Yelp who went rafting in July 2025 and gave NOC a 5-star rating. "Life jackets, helmets, and oars are provided, so just bring yourself and a sense of adventure!"
And if you're looking for some adventure from the comfort of a coach seat, take to the tracks with a scenic jaunt to Nantahala Gorge aboard the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad. Depart from the Bryson City depot for a round-trip route that takes four and a half hours. The railroad uses steam or diesel locomotives and offers a choice of six different classes of service, with First Class and Premium Open Air Gondola including meals served onboard. During peak foliage season in October, adult fares range from $71.28 in Coach Class to $130.68 for First Class.
EarthCaching in Shenandoah National Park
Similar to its cousin at the other end of the Blue Ridge Parkway, Shenandoah National Park features some of the best scenic drives, hiking, and horseback riding in the Blue Ridge Mountains. It's also a great place to put the rock climbing gear to use, with certified instructors leading trips to some of the park's most exhilarating routes. Fall is a great time to climb, as areas that were closed during the summertime to protect nesting peregrine falcons reopen.
Lace up the boots and head out on a portion of the Appalachian Trail or make your way up to Old Rag for panoramic views. "I have wanted to do this hike for some time," a visitor shared on Tripadvisor after an Old Rag trek. "We timed it at the end of October so we could see all of the leaves changing colors. It did not disappoint." Between March 1 and November 30, visitors need to purchase a $2 day-use ticket to access the Old Rag hike, which can be reserved up to 30 days in advance.
Shenandoah National Park boasts a unique way to explore the habitats and history of the park, too, by way of "EarthCaching." Similar to geocaching (where treasure hunters seek out hidden containers using GPS devices), EarthCache was created by the Geological Society of America to explore our natural surroundings. It doesn't involve stashing physical objects, as the park prohibits geocaching for safety reasons and to protect its wildlife. But with an account, you can virtually explore natural "treasures" throughout the park and log your finds on the Geological Society of America website. And if you find something amazing that you think others should see when they search, you can even create your own EarthCache.
Rock climbing in Pisgah National Forest
Plan for peak leaf-peeping time in the comparatively lower elevations of Pisgah National Forest around mid to late October, and take advantage of picturesque hikes by scenic waterfalls. You can even slide down a natural waterslide, if you don't mind the cooler temperatures this time of year. While lifeguards are only stationed at the aptly named Sliding Rock from late May through Labor Day, the natural Slip 'n Slide-like feature is open all year round. In the cooler weather, you probably won't have to queue as long for your turn, but be prepared for chilly water as you scoot down the smooth, 60-foot boulder into a pool at the bottom.
For incredible views and epic hikes, head about two hours northeast of Sliding Rock to Linville Gorge, a waterfall gorge best known as the "Grand Canyon of the East." The dramatic 12-mile cleft offers stunning views in the fall, and as a designated wilderness area, you'll find virtually unadulterated nature along rustic trails. Hawksbill Mountain Trail is a favorite among hikers, rated moderately challenging and spanning 2.1 miles out-and-back. "Nice hike!" a visitor noted on All Trails in September 2025. "It's a steady incline the whole way up but worth it for the two view points with panoramic views!"
Pisgah National Forest also abuts Mount Mitchell State Park, which is usually a fantastic destination for fall foliage. Known as North Carolina's rock climbing haven, it's the state's first state park and is only 30 miles northeast of Asheville. Due to landslides caused by Hurricane Helene, the park is currently closed for major repairs, although authorities hope to open it in time for the fall. A firm reopening date for the entire park has yet to be set.
Scale Georgia's highest peak in Chattahoochee National Forest
What better way could there be to take in northern Georgia's spectacular fall foliage than by climbing the state's highest peak? Brasstown Bald, which clocks in at 4,784 feet, is home to a visitor center and panoramic views of Chattahoochee and Oconee National Forests. Here in the lower reaches of the Blue Ridge Mountains — the southernmost peak in the Blue Ridge range is Mount Oglethorpe, a little way to the southwest of Brasstown Bald — the landscape is a sight to behold in October when the leaves turn. Take in the stunning vista along the Brasstown Bald Trail, a 1.3-mile out-and-back route that climbs to the visitor center and features switchbacks along with spectacular views. "We went there for fall color, and it was spectacular!" one reviewer raves on Tripadvisor.
For more trail action, get the boots or bike ready and set out near Blue Ridge on the 17-mile Aska Trail System. Five interconnected trails range from 2 to 5.5 miles for a combination to suit any route you'd like to create. At the time of writing, it costs $5 to park your car, and notice boards at the trailheads provide up-to-date information about conditions.
For a particularly picturesque drive, take the meandering Russell Brasstown Scenic Byway to explore some of the best views Chattahoochee National Forest has to offer. If you'd rather someone else lead the way, head about 45 minutes west to the town of Blue Ridge and hop aboard the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway, which offers two- and four-hour fall excursions through the foothills and along the Toccoa River. The longer tours include a two-hour layover in the sister communities of McCaysville and Copperhill.
Mountain biking at Roan Mountain State Park
Hurricane Helene devastated broad swathes of forest and infrastructure in September 2024, which continue to require major repairs. Among the affected places is Roan Mountain State Park in eastern Tennessee, a fantastic destination to catch the fall colors. Happily, the park has also partly reopened following cleanup efforts to remove storm damage. While some of the trails remain closed, the website is regularly updated with the status of different routes, and more than half are again open for hiking and biking. The lower campground is also open, which a visitor was enthusiastic about finding in July 2025, as they shared in a Google review describing the site: "It was on the little creek, we had deer pass through the site, it was shaded — just really nice. The folks at the park were really great."
A couple of short trails are perfect for taking in the crisp air and glorious views of fall in Roan Mountain State Park. Raven Rock Trail and Peg Leg Mine Trail are both popular options at just a little more than a mile apiece, and Raven Rock Overlook is a spectacular spot to catch the glow of sunset on autumn leaves in the Roan Valley below. If two wheels are more your speed, Blue 2 and Moonshiner's Run bike trails are both currently open (and also open to hiking). On foot, both routes are considered easy to moderate, while bikers should expect a moderate to difficult ride with opportunities to stop for a scenic rest along the Doe River.
Methodology
Fall is a fabulous time to book a day trip for a scenic hike or an adventure-filled road trip, so we wanted to find the top spots in the Blue Ridge Mountains that make the most of the season with a range of activities. We consulted local and regional tourism sites, along with websites that specifically focus on parks and recreation. To round out some of the best activities, from specific trails to noteworthy companies for river rafting excursions, we turned to visitor reviews on sites like All Trails, Google, Tripadvisor, and Yelp. Just don't forget your camera, because the fall scenery is seriously spectacular.