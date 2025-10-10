Oregon's 'Only Resort Hotel Built Right On The Beach' Offers Ocean Views And A Restaurant

The West Coast is full of windswept natural beauty and charm, and if you're on a road trip along the Oregon coast on U.S. Highway 101, each little town and beach that you pass may seem even more scenic and delightful than the last. One fantastic stop for such a road trip is in Lincoln City, an artsy haven with beautiful beaches. But if you're going to be spending a long weekend or more in this fun town, there are few better places to stay than The Inn at Spanish Head Resort Hotel. It's right on the water; in fact, it's the "only resort hotel built right on the beach," according to the Oregon Coast Visitors Association.

It features views of the beach with floor-to-ceiling windows in all 120 of its rooms. Choose from a one-bedroom suite, a studio complete with a kitchenette, or a classic hotel room. And there's a range of overnight package offers, too. The Oregon Bounty option includes a chance to hunt for handcrafted glass floats on the beach, while the Aquarium Encounter includes tickets to the Oregon Coast Aquarium, one of America's best aquariums.

You can walk right onto the beach from the hotel, and there are miles of sand to explore with Nelscott Beach to the north and Siletz Bay to the south. This wide stretch of sandy beach is a great place for beachcombing and tidepooling, and you can even go clamming if the tide is low enough. There's also a heated oceanfront pool and hot tub, saunas, and a game room with a pingpong table, pool table, and more.