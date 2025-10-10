Oregon's 'Only Resort Hotel Built Right On The Beach' Offers Ocean Views And A Restaurant
The West Coast is full of windswept natural beauty and charm, and if you're on a road trip along the Oregon coast on U.S. Highway 101, each little town and beach that you pass may seem even more scenic and delightful than the last. One fantastic stop for such a road trip is in Lincoln City, an artsy haven with beautiful beaches. But if you're going to be spending a long weekend or more in this fun town, there are few better places to stay than The Inn at Spanish Head Resort Hotel. It's right on the water; in fact, it's the "only resort hotel built right on the beach," according to the Oregon Coast Visitors Association.
It features views of the beach with floor-to-ceiling windows in all 120 of its rooms. Choose from a one-bedroom suite, a studio complete with a kitchenette, or a classic hotel room. And there's a range of overnight package offers, too. The Oregon Bounty option includes a chance to hunt for handcrafted glass floats on the beach, while the Aquarium Encounter includes tickets to the Oregon Coast Aquarium, one of America's best aquariums.
You can walk right onto the beach from the hotel, and there are miles of sand to explore with Nelscott Beach to the north and Siletz Bay to the south. This wide stretch of sandy beach is a great place for beachcombing and tidepooling, and you can even go clamming if the tide is low enough. There's also a heated oceanfront pool and hot tub, saunas, and a game room with a pingpong table, pool table, and more.
Dining at The Inn at Spanish Head and Lincoln City's festivals
Guests can enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner at Fathoms Restaurant & Bar on the top floor of The Inn at Spanish Head. Reservations are recommended for dinner, as it's a popular spot to watch the sunset through huge windows overlooking the water. Even the view from the bathroom at Fathoms is impressive. There's live music at the restaurant on Thursdays, and the menu features dishes like Yaquina Bay oysters, salmon tacos, and steaks. If you are staying at the hotel, you can order room service from the full menu.
The Inn at Spanish Head is the perfect place to stay if you're heading to Lincoln City's fun annual festivals. Held in August, the Lincoln City Sandcastle Contest is free and open to amateurs to compete in creating impressive sand sculptures using just natural materials from the beach. From June to September, free crabbing events are held at nearby Siletz Bay. Make sure to get your gear and license ready beforehand, and you can catch your own dinner; the hotel suites have full kitchens where you can prepare a hard-earned meal.
Then there's the famous Kite Festival, one held in summer and one in fall, where you can watch performances by professional kite fliers with their enormous and delightfully colorful kites. Both festivals are held at the D River State Recreation Site, a 5-minute drive or a few miles of beach walking from The Inn at Spanish Head.