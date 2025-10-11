The Georgia Landmark Offering One Of America's Most Stunning Bridge Views Is A Coastal Icon
From the historic architecture and romantic boulevards of Savannah to the pristine Little St. Simmons barrier island with dazzling beaches, the state of Georgia is always a good idea for a vacation. But sometimes the best vacation memories are the simplest, like a delicious meal or a spectacular sunset. If you're searching for unforgettable views within easy reach, look no further than the Sidney Lanier Bridge.
This stunning Georgian landmark has recently been listed as one of America's most iconic bridge views by Sixt Magazine, ranking among legendary structures like the Brooklyn Bridge in New York and the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco (where you can sleep at a secret beachside campground). Arching across the Brunswick River to join Georgia's mainland with the Golden Isles, a cluster of four marshy barrier islands along the coast, the Sidney Lanier Bridge has become an iconic landmark of Georgia's seaside landscape.
Sixt's study evaluated factors like height, length, architectural significance, and even traffic volume, and it's safe to say that the Sidney Lanier Bridge ticks all the boxes. Rising up over the horizon to about 490 feet and stretching nearly 7,800 feet long, this sleek steel landmark is not only Georgia's longest-spanning bridge, but it is also the tallest cable-stayed suspension bridge in the state.
Built in 2003, the bridge was named after the 19th-century poet Sidney Lanier, a Georgia native famous for writing "Marshes of Glynn," about the surrounding landscape. Two colossal forked pillars form the backbone of his namesake bridge, anchoring a series of stay cables swooping outwards in elegant drapes. When seen from a distance, the bridge cables resemble two ghostly pyramids and are particularly mesmerizing against a golden Georgia sunset.
Best ways to enjoy views of the Sidney Lanier Bridge
Unforgettable views of the Sidney Lanier Bridge are all around. To see the gargantuan structure up close, make your way to Brunswick, a coastal town called the Gateway to the Golden Isles. About halfway between Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida, this historic port town makes for an easy weekend getaway. Pack a picnic and head over to Sidney Lanier Park, a tranquil oasis within the salt marshes at the base of the bridge. An observation deck is perfect for watching fishing boats and larger ships plying the waters beneath the bridge, while a fishing platform offers anglers the opportunity to cast a line. Or you can simply sit back and enjoy the breathtaking scenery of the bridge stretching into the horizon.
If you're the adventuring type, why not join the Bridge Run? This annual 5K race, sponsored by the Southeast Georgia Health System, is billed as "the toughest 5K" in the state (per its website) and has become a signature event in the area. The bridge's lanes are shut to vehicle traffic, and participants can either run or walk the entire length of the bridge before turning around to make the journey back to the starting point. You'll be able to admire the bridge's architecture from a unique vantage point without worrying about passing cars, all while participating in a good cause. To conclude the run, food vendors offer refreshments, while a family-friendly festival ensures it will be a day to remember.
For a truly iconic panorama of the bridge, head out onto the water. A boat ramp at Sidney Lanier Park means you can paddle out in a kayak or jet across the river to admire the pyramidal cable stays from afar. No matter what you decide, a glimpse of this incredible Georgian landmark will be unforgettable.