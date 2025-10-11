The Georgia Landmark Offering One Of America's Most Stunning Bridge Views Is A Coastal Icon

From the historic architecture and romantic boulevards of Savannah to the pristine Little St. Simmons barrier island with dazzling beaches, the state of Georgia is always a good idea for a vacation. But sometimes the best vacation memories are the simplest, like a delicious meal or a spectacular sunset. If you're searching for unforgettable views within easy reach, look no further than the Sidney Lanier Bridge.

This stunning Georgian landmark has recently been listed as one of America's most iconic bridge views by Sixt Magazine, ranking among legendary structures like the Brooklyn Bridge in New York and the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco (where you can sleep at a secret beachside campground). Arching across the Brunswick River to join Georgia's mainland with the Golden Isles, a cluster of four marshy barrier islands along the coast, the Sidney Lanier Bridge has become an iconic landmark of Georgia's seaside landscape.

Sixt's study evaluated factors like height, length, architectural significance, and even traffic volume, and it's safe to say that the Sidney Lanier Bridge ticks all the boxes. Rising up over the horizon to about 490 feet and stretching nearly 7,800 feet long, this sleek steel landmark is not only Georgia's longest-spanning bridge, but it is also the tallest cable-stayed suspension bridge in the state.

Built in 2003, the bridge was named after the 19th-century poet Sidney Lanier, a Georgia native famous for writing "Marshes of Glynn," about the surrounding landscape. Two colossal forked pillars form the backbone of his namesake bridge, anchoring a series of stay cables swooping outwards in elegant drapes. When seen from a distance, the bridge cables resemble two ghostly pyramids and are particularly mesmerizing against a golden Georgia sunset.