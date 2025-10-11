Pennsylvania's Most Scenic Byway Passes Tree-Lined Mountains And Some Of America's Favorite Small Towns

Pennsylvania hosts some of America's most scenic road trips. The Longhouse National Scenic Byway, traversing the Allegheny Plateau, is known as the "Road to the Authentic America," where resplendent northern hardwoods, like oak and black cherry, grow in abundance. At Pine Creek Gorge, you'll find Pennsylvania's Grand Canyon, a wonderful destination for lazy autumnal drives. But to find the most prepossessing of them all, head to the southwest of the Keystone State and cruise along the 68-mile Laurel Highlands Scenic Byway.

Starting on the border with West Virginia and finishing in the small borough of Seward, the byway traverses rolling countryside and tumbling waterfalls, and is at its prettiest when the foliage begins to turn in autumn. In fact, according to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Pennsylvania has one of the longest, most varied fall foliage seasons of any region in the world, thanks to its long, cool nights and changing atmospheric conditions in September and October. When the trees are at their most autumnal depends on the season, but in southern Pennsylvania, mid to late October is usually the optimal window for fall leaf viewing. Naturally, this provides a beautiful backdrop to your drive.

But you can also ditch your car, and explore the area's trails on foot or bike, or take to the waterways on an inflatable raft or kayak. One of the best places to explore is Ohiopyle State Park. Here you'll find the eponymous Ohiopyle Falls, a riverwide waterfall with a 20-foot drop that's sometimes referred to as Pennsylvania's Niagara, as well as Upper and Lower Jonathan Run Falls, Cucumber Falls, and the Upper Cascades on Meadow Run. There are great hiking options in the park, too, from breezy forest walks to challenging 10-plus-mile treks with hundreds of feet of elevation.