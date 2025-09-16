Pennsylvania's 'Grand Canyon' Is A Top Destination For Fall Foliage, Small-Town Charm, And Harvest Delights

Arizona's Grand Canyon is arguably the most "needs-no-introduction" natural wonder in North America. With its truly spectacular vistas and magical experiences like the lush oasis awaiting at the Grand Canyon's beloved Hopi Salt Trail, this ancient red rock phenomenon has become the standard by which all other canyons in the U.S. are judged.

As such, many other notable canyons around the country are called "the Grand Canyon of" their respective state or region. Even outside the Southwest, you can find Grand Canyon analogs like the "little Grand Canyon" of Mississippi at the Magnolia State's Red Bluff Canyon. Further north, Pennsylvania also gets in on the action with a splendid canyon of its own. Though it's not as large, deep, or precipitous as its Arizona namesake, Pennsylvania's Pine Creek Gorge still lives up to its moniker as the "Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania" in its own quiet and alluring way.

Pine Creek Gorge is a roughly 45-mile-long river gorge carved into the Allegheny Plateau by its namesake Pine Creek. Reaching depths of nearly 1,500 feet, the canyon forges a breathtaking expanse, topped by the lush Appalachian forests of Central Pennsylvania. Having earned the title of Pennsylvania's "Grand Canyon," this pass is beautiful at all times of the year. However, the autumn months arguably bring out the best of the gorge's magic. During the height of leaf-peeping season, Pine Creek Gorge boasts what many consider to be the best fall foliage in all of Pennsylvania (and maybe the Northeast as a whole). Even better, Pine Creek Gorge is at the center of a rich but underrated region of Pennsylvania that offers of fall views, small towns, and autumn-themed events to satisfy the fall-lover in all of us.