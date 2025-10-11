Maine's Mysterious, Secret Beach Is Made Of Polished, Colorful Pebbles That Sing With The Tides

Hidden off the coast of Maine sits a one-of-a-kind beach where colorful pebbles shimmer in the sun and sing with the rising tides. Just a mile south of the rural coastal town of Machiasport, Jasper Beach greets visitors with millions of shining red jasper stones. The beach is one of only two in the world made entirely of this mineral. And if you pause at the water's edge, you might hear the rocks "sing" — the soft clinking of the stones as the tide rolls in creates a gentle, mesmerizing rhythm.

Although known to locals, tourists may want to slow down to discover the path to the coast. To find Jasper Beach, keep an eye out for small signs off the side of Port Road, also known as ME 92, on the southern end of town. So, if you're looking for a memorable beach destination, this is worth a stop on Maine's Bold Coast Scenic Byway road trip, where you can explore secluded harbors and charming seaside villages. Just down the coast, you can also find one of the state's few sandy beaches with bold cliffs and serene swims at Roque Bluffs State Park. The mile-long stretch of Jasper Beach has captivated visitors for generations, with its singing stones and red pebbles rolling gently with the tide.