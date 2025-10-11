Maine's Mysterious, Secret Beach Is Made Of Polished, Colorful Pebbles That Sing With The Tides
Hidden off the coast of Maine sits a one-of-a-kind beach where colorful pebbles shimmer in the sun and sing with the rising tides. Just a mile south of the rural coastal town of Machiasport, Jasper Beach greets visitors with millions of shining red jasper stones. The beach is one of only two in the world made entirely of this mineral. And if you pause at the water's edge, you might hear the rocks "sing" — the soft clinking of the stones as the tide rolls in creates a gentle, mesmerizing rhythm.
Although known to locals, tourists may want to slow down to discover the path to the coast. To find Jasper Beach, keep an eye out for small signs off the side of Port Road, also known as ME 92, on the southern end of town. So, if you're looking for a memorable beach destination, this is worth a stop on Maine's Bold Coast Scenic Byway road trip, where you can explore secluded harbors and charming seaside villages. Just down the coast, you can also find one of the state's few sandy beaches with bold cliffs and serene swims at Roque Bluffs State Park. The mile-long stretch of Jasper Beach has captivated visitors for generations, with its singing stones and red pebbles rolling gently with the tide.
Red stones and rolling waves at Jasper Beach
The rich red stones at Jasper Beach come from volcanic rocks that developed their distinct color over a very, very long period of time. Glaciers and centuries of rolling tides have polished each pebble into a smooth gem that catches the sunlight from every angle. While it may be tempting, the park urges visitors to admire the rocks on the beach but not to take them home.
But the beach's beauty doesn't stop at the sights. The constant clashing of waves against the rocks creates a relaxing sound. One review on TripAdvisor describes it as an "incredible auditory experience like no other." The best time to hear the melodic crashing is at low tide, when the water is strong enough to move the stones but gentle enough not to be drowned out by the surf. With its singing stones and gleaming pebbles, Jasper Beach is the kind of hidden spot you'll be glad you stumbled upon. And if you're looking to discover more of Maine's secluded coast, Monhegan Island offers a quiet escape only accessible by boat.