Indiana's 'Gateway To The Dunes' Is An Artsy Tucked-Away Town With A Vibrant Downtown Market

If you've ever heard the tagline, "There's more than corn in Indiana," Chesterton is the town for you. Just an hour southeast of Chicago and under 10 minutes from Indiana Dunes National Park, Chesterton is a creative community with easy access to both nature and the city. You can visit on a scenic road trip from Chicago via Interstate 94 or U.S. Route 20, or skip the traffic with Chicago's South Shore Line train – you'll want to exit at the Dune Park stop.

Chesterton has long been known as the "Gateway to the Dunes" for its proximity to Indiana's sandy lakeside national park, but it's also built a reputation as a haven for artists and photographers. Stroll along streets filled with galleries, boutiques, and local cafés, where you can sip a latte while watching the South Shore Line rumble by. The town's compact, walkable layout makes it perfect for a weekend getaway — it scored a 73 "Very Walkable" rating from Walk Score — whether you're looking to escape the hubbub of Chicago, simply enjoy a few of Indiana's idyllic beach communities, or revel in one of America's most endangered national parks.