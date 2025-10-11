Leave Food In Your Car In This Popular California Region And Bears Will Peel It Open Like A Lunchbox
The San Gabriel Mountains are stunning. The trails are lined with tall trees, bubbling creeks, and waterfalls that make you instantly feel like you're hundreds of miles away from the city. There's Sturtevant Falls, one of California's most breathtaking waterfall trails, and the epic 11-mile Mount Baldy hike. There's also the magnificent Eaton Canyon Falls, another one of our favorite waterfall hikes, which is an easy breezy trail you can knock out in an hour or two. And located near the base of these incredible mountains is the oh-so-charming town of Sierra Madre. Visitors come from around the city to enjoy its quaint small-town vibes and easy access to canyon hikes. On most weekends, you're likely to find loads of outdoors enthusiasts spilling into local cafés for a post-adventure treat and families picnicking in shaded parks below the foothills.
But lately, with the wilderness just a stone's throw away, the reality of Sierra Madre's location has taken a wild turn. In recent weeks, black bears, heading down from the mountains, have been caught on cameras roaming through neighborhoods and prying open cars as if they were lunchboxes. Here, your car is more than a mere form of transportation — it can be a buffet on wheels (at least if you're a bear). Whether you're heading to the San Gabriel Mountains for a morning hike or an afternoon stroll, take caution about what you leave inside your car. You just never know who might be feeling a little hungry.
Tips on keeping wildlife from ransacking your car
Sierra Madre is certainly no stranger to black bears, in fact, the presence of wildlife is what makes the area feel so close to nature. While you'll often spot sightings of coyotes, deer, and even mountain lions in nearby Griffith Park, the San Gabriel Mountains have recently been seeing an influx of black bears. According to local news, 41 black bear intrusions have been recorded in June of 2025 alone (which is honestly pretty impressive). Recently, a bear casually entered and looked through three cars in the same parking lot.
To keep both the bears and the humans safe, rangers and locals advise people to think beyond traditional camping rules when adventuring in the great outdoors. For starters, never ever leave food, trash, or scented items in your car (even toiletries, wrappers, and coolers can invite trouble). When available, use bear-proof storage containers in designated areas and dispose of any waste in bear-proof dumpsters. And if you meet a black bear when you're out on the trails, keep your distance. Give them room to pass and try to make some noise so that you don't catch them off guard. Stand tall, look big, and pick up your children (and, if applicable, dogs) to prevent them from running. Wildlife is one of the many things that make the San Gabriel Mountains so magical, and with a little preparation and attention, you can bask in its beauty without worrying about turning your car into a black bear snack.