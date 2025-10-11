Leave Food In Your Car In This Popular California Region And Bears Will Peel It Open Like A Lunchbox

The San Gabriel Mountains are stunning. The trails are lined with tall trees, bubbling creeks, and waterfalls that make you instantly feel like you're hundreds of miles away from the city. There's Sturtevant Falls, one of California's most breathtaking waterfall trails, and the epic 11-mile Mount Baldy hike. There's also the magnificent Eaton Canyon Falls, another one of our favorite waterfall hikes, which is an easy breezy trail you can knock out in an hour or two. And located near the base of these incredible mountains is the oh-so-charming town of Sierra Madre. Visitors come from around the city to enjoy its quaint small-town vibes and easy access to canyon hikes. On most weekends, you're likely to find loads of outdoors enthusiasts spilling into local cafés for a post-adventure treat and families picnicking in shaded parks below the foothills.

But lately, with the wilderness just a stone's throw away, the reality of Sierra Madre's location has taken a wild turn. In recent weeks, black bears, heading down from the mountains, have been caught on cameras roaming through neighborhoods and prying open cars as if they were lunchboxes. Here, your car is more than a mere form of transportation — it can be a buffet on wheels (at least if you're a bear). Whether you're heading to the San Gabriel Mountains for a morning hike or an afternoon stroll, take caution about what you leave inside your car. You just never know who might be feeling a little hungry.