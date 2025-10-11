This Historic Ohio Byway Is 'The Road Trip Of A Lifetime' With Rustling Towpaths, Foodie Finds, And River Views

If you want a road trip that encapsulates American history and scenery at its finest, any of the routes designated by the National Scenic Byway Foundation deliver. Ohio has a few of these, including the Amish Country Byway, a charming road trip that samples the simple life. One of the most historically important routes in the state is the Ohio & Erie Canalway, which became a National Scenic Byway in 2000. Its significance dates back to the early 1800s, when the Ohio & Erie Canal was built, which the route now traces. The present-day Canalway follows a series of connected roads through four Ohio counties in what WorldAtlas dubbed "the road trip of a lifetime." In the span of 110 miles, the route showcases parks cut through by the Cuyahoga River, historic buildings, and restored locks and towpaths from the original canal.

Before the Ohio & Erie Canal was completed in 1832, Ohio was mostly isolated from the other states, still undeveloped and fenced off by the Appalachian Mountains. The canal, which linked waterway routes from Lake Erie to the Ohio River, brought in new commerce and settlers. Mills popped up along the canal to ship grain to New York City, while taverns and shops were established to provide for the travelers. Soon enough, new towns formed at canal hotspots, and the old towns that already existed along the route grew even bigger.

The canal began to fall out of use by the 1900s, partly destroyed or filled in, but its route survives as the Canalway with adjacent towpaths for visitors to enjoy. Some sections of the canal in Cuyahoga Valley National Park, which the byway passes through, still have water in them with preserved locks to demonstrate how the canal once functioned.