This Historic Ohio Byway Is 'The Road Trip Of A Lifetime' With Rustling Towpaths, Foodie Finds, And River Views
If you want a road trip that encapsulates American history and scenery at its finest, any of the routes designated by the National Scenic Byway Foundation deliver. Ohio has a few of these, including the Amish Country Byway, a charming road trip that samples the simple life. One of the most historically important routes in the state is the Ohio & Erie Canalway, which became a National Scenic Byway in 2000. Its significance dates back to the early 1800s, when the Ohio & Erie Canal was built, which the route now traces. The present-day Canalway follows a series of connected roads through four Ohio counties in what WorldAtlas dubbed "the road trip of a lifetime." In the span of 110 miles, the route showcases parks cut through by the Cuyahoga River, historic buildings, and restored locks and towpaths from the original canal.
Before the Ohio & Erie Canal was completed in 1832, Ohio was mostly isolated from the other states, still undeveloped and fenced off by the Appalachian Mountains. The canal, which linked waterway routes from Lake Erie to the Ohio River, brought in new commerce and settlers. Mills popped up along the canal to ship grain to New York City, while taverns and shops were established to provide for the travelers. Soon enough, new towns formed at canal hotspots, and the old towns that already existed along the route grew even bigger.
The canal began to fall out of use by the 1900s, partly destroyed or filled in, but its route survives as the Canalway with adjacent towpaths for visitors to enjoy. Some sections of the canal in Cuyahoga Valley National Park, which the byway passes through, still have water in them with preserved locks to demonstrate how the canal once functioned.
Historic stops along the Ohio & Erie Canalway
The Ohio & Erie Canalway connects Cleveland and Dover, an Ohio city with small town charm in the Appalachian foothills. Though you could start from either end, Cleveland is the most accessible point to begin at. A natural starting point might be Cleveland's West Side Market, under a 20-minute drive from the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. It's the oldest public market in the city, operating since 1840, and showcases why Cleveland is one of the most underrated foodie destinations in America. You can browse over 100 vendors selling fresh produce, bread, and smoked fish before setting off on the byway along West 25th Street, proceeding south toward Cuyahoga Valley National Park.
Close to the northern entrance to the park, stop by the Canal Exploration Center to learn about how the canal served the country and see artifacts from workers and sailors of the canal's early days. There's also a reconstructed lock outside of the building that's worth checking out, especially during summer weekends when volunteers bring it back to life to show how the lock worked. As you continue through Cuyahoga Valley National Park, driving alongside the scenic canal towpath, you'll see historic buildings like the Frazee House and picturesque spots along the Cuyahoga River.
Soon after exiting the park, the route continues through Akron. Head to Lock 3 Park, where you can fuel up at Evelyn's Coffee & Banh Mi or, in the winter, skate on the state's biggest outdoor ice skating rink. Towards the southern end of the byway, the Historic Zoar Village is a must-visit (but note that it's closed in November and December and January through March). This restored early 19th-century village illustrates what life was like for a community of German religious dissenters.