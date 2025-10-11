This Big Sur State Park With Untamed Trails And Beaches Lining The Ocean Is A Peaceful Escape

With verdant meadows, golden sands, and sea cliffs, Andrew Molera State Park is full of unbeatable views. Surely, the best way to see them is on foot, and with 10 hiking trails, you'll be spoiled for choice. The 2-mile Headlands Trail begins very close to the park entrance and is a nice, relaxing walk that leads to ocean views. Or, for something more strenuous, there is the East Molera Trail, which culminates atop a small mountain called Post Summit. This hike is highly rated but difficult due to its steep inclines, and previous hikers have reported lots of ticks and no shade. This means bringing insect repellent, doing thorough tick checks, and wearing sun protective gear. Despite all of that, the views are said to be unrivalled.

Some of the best trails in the park, though, have to be the ones that lead to the beach. One 2-mile journey called the Creamery Meadow Trail crosses the Big Sur River and leads to some of the most splendid sands in the state. You can sometimes see whales off the coast, and it's an excellent place for beachcombing and watching the sun set, making for a relaxing end to an adventure in the park.

One of the most exciting things about Andrew Molera State Park is the chance to see California condors. These special birds are critically endangered, but the amazing work by Monterey's Ventana Wildlife Sanctuary is ensuring their population is steadily increasing. Near the park entrance at the Big Sur Discovery Center, there is an educational display about the birds, and you may spot them circling overhead on your trip.