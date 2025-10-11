This Big Sur State Park With Untamed Trails And Beaches Lining The Ocean Is A Peaceful Escape
Big Sur on California's coast is a rugged paradise for nature lovers, camping enthusiasts, and anyone who appreciates a darn good view. It's got everything from hiking to beautiful beaches, and is one of the most romantic getaways in the U.S. But one particular part of Big Sur stands out above the rest to beat the crowds and still soak in all of the grandeur. Andrew Molera State Park is the biggest protected area on the Big Sur coast, with its own underrated beach and wild, untamed walking trails for those looking for an escape into nature. With good access to the rest of the state, it's a convenient, breathtaking place for a getaway and should be on everyone's California bucket list.
Andrew Molera State Park is named for the farmer who was responsible for introducing artichokes to the Golden State. The Molera family originally owned the land, which has been protected by the Nature Conservancy since 1965, and Andrew's sister Frances Molera was responsible for ensuring it turned into a state park. As it is relatively undeveloped, it is still a haven for many of California's most treasured species, including monarch butterflies and California condors, that you can witness from the park's miles of hiking trails and 24 campgrounds.
How to get to Andrew Molera State Park
Big Sur and Andrew Molera State Park are near some of California's major towns and cities, making them convenient to get to despite being wild at heart. If you're traveling from afar, it will be most convenient to fly into Monterey Regional Airport. It's located just a 40-minute drive from the park, but it only receives direct flights from Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and several cities in California. If you're not in one of those locations, San Jose and San Francisco airports are also fairly close at 100 miles and 132 miles away, respectively. Both airports receive flights from all across the country, though San Francisco is the larger of the two. If you need to get public transport to the park, you will be able to get it as far as Monterey from the more northerly airports, but from there you will either have to get a taxi (which can be costly) or rent a car for the final stretch to Big Sur.
Renting a car is highly recommended in this region, as Andrew Molera State Park sits along two absolutely beautiful road trips. One is the Western Monarch Trail, of which the park is the northern terminus and which tracks one of the state's most stunning wildlife sensations: the monarch butterfly migration. The butterflies are in the area from November to February. The other is the beach-and-city-filled road trip from San Francisco to L.A. down Highway 1, for stunning ocean views and iconic California sites. There is a parking lot in Andrew Molera State Park that costs $10 a day.
Hiking trails, wildlife, and adventure in Andrew Molera State Park
With verdant meadows, golden sands, and sea cliffs, Andrew Molera State Park is full of unbeatable views. Surely, the best way to see them is on foot, and with 10 hiking trails, you'll be spoiled for choice. The 2-mile Headlands Trail begins very close to the park entrance and is a nice, relaxing walk that leads to ocean views. Or, for something more strenuous, there is the East Molera Trail, which culminates atop a small mountain called Post Summit. This hike is highly rated but difficult due to its steep inclines, and previous hikers have reported lots of ticks and no shade. This means bringing insect repellent, doing thorough tick checks, and wearing sun protective gear. Despite all of that, the views are said to be unrivalled.
Some of the best trails in the park, though, have to be the ones that lead to the beach. One 2-mile journey called the Creamery Meadow Trail crosses the Big Sur River and leads to some of the most splendid sands in the state. You can sometimes see whales off the coast, and it's an excellent place for beachcombing and watching the sun set, making for a relaxing end to an adventure in the park.
One of the most exciting things about Andrew Molera State Park is the chance to see California condors. These special birds are critically endangered, but the amazing work by Monterey's Ventana Wildlife Sanctuary is ensuring their population is steadily increasing. Near the park entrance at the Big Sur Discovery Center, there is an educational display about the birds, and you may spot them circling overhead on your trip.