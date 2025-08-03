California's Epic Coastal Road Trip Trail Tracks One Of The State's Most Stunning Wildlife Sensations

The northernmost site on the Western Monarch Trail is Andrew Molera State Park in Big Sur. Hike on the coastal bluffs and visit the monarch butterfly grove set around eucalyptus trees before enjoying a picnic on the beach. Camping is available by reservation, and a great lodging option nearby is Big Sur Lodge (around $429 per night in high season). From there, it's a 3- to 4-hour drive to the next sites at William Randolph Hearst Memorial Beach and Cambria, an underrated, artsy city on the California coast.

Continuing south, you'll arrive at the Monarch Preserve in Los Osos (45 minutes by car), the gateway to several other stops on the Western Monarch Trail. There are two overwintering sites in Avila Beach, one at a mission in downtown San Luis Obispo, and another at the popular (and free to visit) Pismo State Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove.

It's a good place to break for the night: Pismo Beach, one of California's best hidden beaches, has a family-owned seafood restaurant that's an excellent choice for dinner. Inn at the Pier Pismo Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton ($295 per night in peak season) is just steps from the pier and its whale watching platform.