This Underrated Death Valley Trail Is An Epic Challenge That Explores Gorgeous California Canyons

Death Valley National Park promises exploration of surreal Mars-like landscapes, strange rock formations, and thrilling adventures. Whether you're going on a road trip, a day-hike, or backpacking, you'll find an out-of-this-world adventure to sink your teeth into. Hiking in one of the hottest places on earth isn't for the faint of heart, but with a bit of preparation, there are some spectacular places to stomp through. Badwater Basin and Zabriskie Point both have stunning desert landscapes to admire, with salt flats and arid dunes stretching into the horizon. The Mosaic Canyon Trail, with its scrambles and twists, was voted the most popular Death Valley trail on AllTrails. Unfortunately, with popularity comes crowds that can dampen the remote desert fantasy this national park has to offer.

Hidden in plain sight in the center of the park, however, is a hike that answers all of your prayers with none of the crowds. The Grotto Canyon hike is a short, slot canyon, out-and-back with great vistas and exciting scrambling. It's just over 3 miles and can be done in half a day, but don't let its length fool you; this is a hike for experienced scramblers only.

Fluctuating from tight slot-canyon to grotto-like sections (hence the name), and wide sprawling valley-like areas, it's a varied hike, but every so often, you will find what first appear to be sheer rock faces blocking your way. There are five of these blockades along the route, and although they look daunting, they can be overcome with some creative scrambling and climbing. Overcoming these trickier sections makes it one of the most rewarding hikes in the park, and it's just as much of an adventure coming back down the other way!