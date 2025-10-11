This Underrated Death Valley Trail Is An Epic Challenge That Explores Gorgeous California Canyons
Death Valley National Park promises exploration of surreal Mars-like landscapes, strange rock formations, and thrilling adventures. Whether you're going on a road trip, a day-hike, or backpacking, you'll find an out-of-this-world adventure to sink your teeth into. Hiking in one of the hottest places on earth isn't for the faint of heart, but with a bit of preparation, there are some spectacular places to stomp through. Badwater Basin and Zabriskie Point both have stunning desert landscapes to admire, with salt flats and arid dunes stretching into the horizon. The Mosaic Canyon Trail, with its scrambles and twists, was voted the most popular Death Valley trail on AllTrails. Unfortunately, with popularity comes crowds that can dampen the remote desert fantasy this national park has to offer.
Hidden in plain sight in the center of the park, however, is a hike that answers all of your prayers with none of the crowds. The Grotto Canyon hike is a short, slot canyon, out-and-back with great vistas and exciting scrambling. It's just over 3 miles and can be done in half a day, but don't let its length fool you; this is a hike for experienced scramblers only.
Fluctuating from tight slot-canyon to grotto-like sections (hence the name), and wide sprawling valley-like areas, it's a varied hike, but every so often, you will find what first appear to be sheer rock faces blocking your way. There are five of these blockades along the route, and although they look daunting, they can be overcome with some creative scrambling and climbing. Overcoming these trickier sections makes it one of the most rewarding hikes in the park, and it's just as much of an adventure coming back down the other way!
Reaching Grotto Canyon Trail in Death Valley
Those looking to try the trail will first have to make it to Death Valley National Park. Often, people will fly into Las Vegas, which has routes from all over the country. From Harry Reid International Airport, you'll need to drive into California, which is about two hours, as Death Valley is right on the state border. There is no public transport for this route, so it will be best to rent a car. There are two tiny airports within the park, but they are only for charter flights and transfers for certain accommodations.
California State Route 190 runs straight through the center of the park, making it very accessible by road, and, despite its low profile, Grotto Canyon is conveniently located right by this major highway. If you're approaching from the Nevada side, head southwest towards Stovepipe Wells, a gateway village with cozy desert stays, before turning onto Grotto Canyon Road, about 3 miles from the village. If you're in a standard car, you can get about a mile up this route before having to stop because of deep sand. You can walk to the trailhead from this point. If you're in an off-road capable vehicle, you can continue on to the trailhead.
Now you're ready to take on the canyon. The scrambles come thick and fast, which will keep you on your toes. They range from around 10 to 20 feet high, and are fun problems to solve with your friends. There are plenty of fascinating things to see along the way, including desert creatures, like side-blotched lizards, and miraculous desert plants like the Death Valley sage.
Things to keep in mind for the Grotto Canyon hike
Although challenging hikes can be fun, there are some things to keep in mind when taking them on. Unless you are very experienced in scrambling up (and down) level four and five routes, you should hike with others. If you're not sure you'll be able to tackle these climbs without support, bring ropes and climbing gear to help you. There are a few belaying assists bolted to the rocks to help with your descent. There are more approachable trails nearby if you think Grotto Canyon may be more than you can chew. These include the popular Mosaic Canyon hike, which is the same length as Grotto Canyon with beginner-friendly scrambles.
Besides the scrambling, you should be careful when hiking in canyons in Death Valley at all times. In 2022, a flash flood swept through Grotto Canyon, making it even steeper and more exposed. Check the weather before setting off for any canyon hike — don't enter if rain is forecast. You should also check the temperature. Because of the extreme heat there, Death Valley is one National Park you may want to avoid visiting in summer. Bring plenty of water and sun protection, and know how to spot heat-related illnesses. You should also be wearing shoes appropriate for scrambling if you're going to take on the Grotto Canyon Trail. Despite the challenges, the Grotto Canyon Trail has to be one of the most exciting and underrated hikes in the whole of Death Valley.