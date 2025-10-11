It was a quiet April morning in 1906 when San Francisco was rocked by one of the deadliest earthquakes in U.S. history. The quake tore through the San Andreas fault, just off the coastline south of one of the world's most iconic cities. Mussel Rock Park, a quiet beach with hidden trails and paragliders soaring overhead, is believed to be the closest land point to the epicenter of the great San Francisco earthquake. The park is located just north of Pacifica, the highly rated surfing town home to what's considered the world's most beautiful Taco Bell.

Mussel Rock Park sits right at the point where the fault line passes between the ocean and the land. There is something surreal about standing on that hidden beach, your feet in the sand that marks one of the most significant geological intersections on the planet. On the day of the earthquake, the ground around Mussel Rock shifted around 20 feet, and it is still moving at a much slower pace today. You can get a feel for the force of the great San Francisco earthquake at the city's California Academy of Sciences, in a simulator designed to look like a classic Victorian house.

Like much of the north Pacific coastline, the landscape here is made up of craggy cliff faces with steep drops that tumble down to the beach. The centerpiece and namesake of this park is Mussel Rock itself, a towering triple-story rocky outcrop that has been formed and sculpted by erosion over millennia. Geologically speaking, Mussel Rock was once part of mainland California, slowly shuffling its way into the ocean as a result of the shifting tectonic plates along the San Andreas fault.