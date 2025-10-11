San Francisco's Most Beloved Attraction Is A Free-To-Enter Scenic Park Full Of Wildlife, Museums, And Gardens

From Alcatraz to the Golden Gate Bridge to Chinatown, San Francisco has no shortage of incredible sights. One can't miss spot is Golden Gate Park; visited by around 24 million people every year, it has an incredible combination of museums, gardens, and even its own bison herd. You could easily spend an entire day or more exploring all there is to offer, and if you time it right, you can get in on some of the famous festivals that are held in the area.

This 1,017-acre park is on the western edge of San Francisco, about a 10-minute drive from the Golden Gate Bridge, another popular California coastal attraction. It first opened in the late 1800s, and its location on what was once unpopulated dunes outside of the city is thanks in part to designer William Hammond Hall. In building here, he and others ignored the advice of Frederick Law Olmsted, designer of New York City's Central Park, who didn't think a park would be able to succeed in that location. Clearly, Olmsted couldn't see the future; this place is one of the top urban parks in the country.

It was built in an area that was called the Outside Lands at the time, and there is now a legendary three-day festival of the same name that's held in the park every August. There are other fun annual events in the park, many of which are free. In September, the San Francisco Opera puts on a free concert, and there's also the popular Comedy Day, which first started in 1981; both are held in Robin Williams Meadow. In October, there's the free Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival, and in December, you can meet Santa, play games, and watch the tree lighting.