This Challenging Yet Epic Washington Trail Passes Gorgeous Lakes, Vast Meadows, And Sublime Mountain Peaks

Washington State is renowned for being an outdoor enthusiast's paradise. Yet most people think of places like Seattle, Olympic National Park, and the San Juan Islands when it comes to visiting the Evergreen State. If you're looking to get off the beaten path, however, and onto a trail that takes you straight into the rugged wild, look no further than the Enchantments Traverse Trail in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness.

This hike is located near the town of Leavenworth, Washington, a German-inspired mountain destination that's an underrated West Coast gem (and where you'll kick off your long trek). The trailhead is approximately a three-hour drive from the Seattle-Tacoma Airport, and just under a four-hour drive from Spokane International Airport, both major cities with airports where you can rent a car for the journey.

The Enchantments Traverse Trail is 18.5 miles in length and has an elevation gain of 4,845 feet. This hike is rated as hard, and it's generally a backpacking trail that takes about two days to complete, with an overnight camping stay along the way. However, some particularly fast hikers may finish the entire trail in a single day.