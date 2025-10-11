This Challenging Yet Epic Washington Trail Passes Gorgeous Lakes, Vast Meadows, And Sublime Mountain Peaks
Washington State is renowned for being an outdoor enthusiast's paradise. Yet most people think of places like Seattle, Olympic National Park, and the San Juan Islands when it comes to visiting the Evergreen State. If you're looking to get off the beaten path, however, and onto a trail that takes you straight into the rugged wild, look no further than the Enchantments Traverse Trail in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness.
This hike is located near the town of Leavenworth, Washington, a German-inspired mountain destination that's an underrated West Coast gem (and where you'll kick off your long trek). The trailhead is approximately a three-hour drive from the Seattle-Tacoma Airport, and just under a four-hour drive from Spokane International Airport, both major cities with airports where you can rent a car for the journey.
The Enchantments Traverse Trail is 18.5 miles in length and has an elevation gain of 4,845 feet. This hike is rated as hard, and it's generally a backpacking trail that takes about two days to complete, with an overnight camping stay along the way. However, some particularly fast hikers may finish the entire trail in a single day.
Sights along the Enchantments Traverse Trail
The Enchantments Traverse Trail is open to hiking and backpacking throughout the year. However, between May 15 and October 31 each year, an overnight permit is required to sleep in this wilderness region due to its high popularity. You can try to obtain a permit from Recreation.gov for Colchuck Lake or the Core Zone, two areas along the route; however, the process is quite competitive, and demand is high. The application fee for a permit is $6, which is non-refundable. Once you are accepted, it costs $5 per person for each day that you plan on being in the backcountry. Once you've secured your permit, packed all the essentials, and set out on the trail, you can expect amazing views all along the way.
One popular and picturesque area is the aforementioned Colchuk Lake. Some of the most challenging parts of the trail start after this, so don't be afraid to stop, have a snack, and rest at this point. After Colchuk Lake, you'll pass numerous meadows and mountain lakes on your way through the Upper Enchantments. Since this part of the trail is strenuous, it's essential to bring plenty of water and salty snacks to stay hydrated. Once you enter the Upper Enchantments, you'll be able to see mountains such as Glacier Peak, Mount Baker, and even Mount Rainier, known as the "Crown of the Pacific Northwest." Then, you'll begin your descent into the Middle Enchantments, where you'll see Inspiration Lake, a forest of larch trees, and another meadow on your way to Prusik Peak, after which the trail leads to the Lower Enchantments.
Tips for hiking the trail
There's no shortage of mountain scenery on this hike through the gorgeous Alpine Lakes Wilderness. You'll be in the heart of Washington's Cascade range, which has some of the prettiest mountains in the Pacific Northwest. You'll also have a chance to trek alongside the mountain goats that call this region home. The mountain goats in this area have a reputation for following hikers, so if you encounter them, give them 100 feet of distance and make noise to shoo them away.
The town of Leavenworth serves as a great home base for staying the night before and after your trip, since it's only a 10-minute drive to the trailhead. It's a good idea to rest up and enjoy some creature comforts on either end of this challenging adventure. The Bavarian Lodge is a top-rated hotel in Leavenworth, according to Tripadvisor, and its rates range from around $170, depending on the room type and season. A more budget-friendly lodging option in Leavenworth is the Leavenworth Village Inn or the Red Bell Inn, both of which start at around $130 nightly (as of this writing).
Additionally, keep in mind that the Enchantments Traverse Trail is an out-and-back trail, not a loop, so you'll need to arrange a way to get back to your lodging in Leavenworth. You can rent a car, arrange a pickup, or use either the Leavenworth shuttle or the Loop Connector shuttle. On your way out of Leavenworth, don't forget to visit one of Washington state's many breathtaking waterfalls, including Deception Falls and Silver Falls.