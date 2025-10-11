At The Foot Of Wyoming's Bighorn Mountains Is A Charming City Full Of Arts, Restaurants, And Outdoor Activities
When it comes to wide open spaces, gorgeous scenery, and uncrowded cities, Wyoming is one of the best options in the Midwest. As the least-populated state in the entire country, Wyoming is perfect for those who want unspoiled nature. A great place to stretch your legs in Wyoming is at Bighorn National Forest, known as one of America's most picturesque mountain ranges for outdoor adventure. But when it's time to book an overnight stay nearby, nothing beats the town that fuses classic rodeo styling with contemporary charm, Sheridan.
Nestled at the base of the mountain range and just below the Montana border, Sheridan is a quintessential Midwest hidden gem. Although its population is relatively small, the city is full of artsy vibes, world-class restaurants, and comfortable accommodations. Plus, thanks to its proximity to Bighorn and other natural areas, it's the perfect base camp for outdoor lovers who want to explore as much of the Cowboy State as possible. So, if you're looking for a vacation away from modern life while still having access to all the luxuries and amenities you're used to, now might be the time to book a trip to Sheridan.
What to expect from Sheridan, Wyoming
With a population of under 20,000, you might assume that Sheridan would only feature the basic elements of a city. However, you'd be surprised by the number of artistic businesses and organizations that call Sheridan home. Strolling down Main Street, you'll run into a variety of galleries and art spaces, including Ballard's Fine Art, the WYO Performing Arts Theater, the Bozeman Trail Gallery, and the Red Bison Ceramic Studio. There's also the Paint Post, where you can practice your painting skills and shop from local businesses.
But artwork isn't the only area where Sheridan shines. The dining options in the city are just as incredible, and many of them are dotted between art galleries and installations. Some of the highlights you can find on Main Street include the Cowboy Cafe, featuring burgers and ribs, as well as La Reve Restaurant, offering fine French cuisine. You can also visit the Shabby Shack Eatery, which is great for breakfast, or go for something filling at Wyoming's Rib and Chop House. Sheridan also features international cuisines, including Mexican, Indian, Thai, and Chinese.
For outdoor adventure, the Bighorn National Forest is the crown jewel of the area, but there are plenty of activities you can do in town as well. For example, you can go fishing at Sam Mavrakis Pond, watch a rodeo at Rotary Park, or stroll along a creek at Kendrick Park. Then, when it's time to tackle Bighorn, you can go ATV riding, horseback riding, mountain biking, or rock climbing.
Planning a Bighorn vacation to Sheridan, Wyoming
Although Wyoming offers plenty of space and few crowds, it's also a bit hard to travel to, especially if you're coming from far away. The closest international airport to the city is in the dynamic hub that is Billings, Montana, a two-hour drive from Sheridan. That said, the city does have a regional airport, so you can try to catch a quick flight and avoid driving so far. Alternatively, it might make sense to add Sheridan to an epic road trip. For example, America's best cross-country road trip for national park lovers passes near the city, so you can incorporate this world-class town into your multi-week itinerary.
Fortunately, Sheridan has more than its fair share of hotels and accommodations to fit any budget. You can opt for an upscale stay at the Historic Sheridan Inn, a landmark hotel once frequented by Buffalo Bill, or choose the more budget-friendly Mill Inn, a converted flour mill offering cozy rooms and a touch of local history. However, if you're really trying to explore nature, you might want to camp either in town or at the Bighorn National Forest. Jackalope Campground is located at the southern end of the city and accommodates both RVs and traditional campers.
Another point to keep in mind when planning your trip is the season. If you're interested in rodeos and other summer activities, July is when you can experience the Sheridan Rodeo. Alternatively, if you prefer winter activities, you can go skiing, snowboarding, or snowmobiling from December through February.