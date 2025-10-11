At The Foot Of Wyoming's Bighorn Mountains Is A Charming City Full Of Arts, Restaurants, And Outdoor Activities

With a population of under 20,000, you might assume that Sheridan would only feature the basic elements of a city. However, you'd be surprised by the number of artistic businesses and organizations that call Sheridan home. Strolling down Main Street, you'll run into a variety of galleries and art spaces, including Ballard's Fine Art, the WYO Performing Arts Theater, the Bozeman Trail Gallery, and the Red Bison Ceramic Studio. There's also the Paint Post, where you can practice your painting skills and shop from local businesses.

But artwork isn't the only area where Sheridan shines. The dining options in the city are just as incredible, and many of them are dotted between art galleries and installations. Some of the highlights you can find on Main Street include the Cowboy Cafe, featuring burgers and ribs, as well as La Reve Restaurant, offering fine French cuisine. You can also visit the Shabby Shack Eatery, which is great for breakfast, or go for something filling at Wyoming's Rib and Chop House. Sheridan also features international cuisines, including Mexican, Indian, Thai, and Chinese.

For outdoor adventure, the Bighorn National Forest is the crown jewel of the area, but there are plenty of activities you can do in town as well. For example, you can go fishing at Sam Mavrakis Pond, watch a rodeo at Rotary Park, or stroll along a creek at Kendrick Park. Then, when it's time to tackle Bighorn, you can go ATV riding, horseback riding, mountain biking, or rock climbing.