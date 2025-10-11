Situated Between Chicago And Milwaukee Is A Lake Michigan Village With Paddle Boarding And Premium Shopping
If you are planning a trip to the Midwest, you can't skip out on Chicago and Milwaukee, the region's go-to hubs for art, culture, and endless good times. Both metropolises sit right on Lake Michigan and offer plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation along with great food — like the famous Chicago hot dog (here are the five best places to get a Chicago dog) and the sausage, beer, and cheese that has earned Milwaukee the title of the "Culinary Capital of the Midwest." And, if you are traveling between these two cities and want a bit of a break from the hustle and bustle, make sure to spend some time in the village of Pleasant Prairie, where you'll find plenty of paddle boarding and shopping.
Located in Wisconsin, around an hour's drive from Chicago and about 40 minutes from Milwaukee, Pleasant Prairie has plenty to do to keep you entertained. Be sure to stop at one of the village's five beaches located along the famous Lake Shore Drive to dip your toes in the water and catch some sun. Carol Beach (also known as Prairie Shores) is the largest beach and offers some limited parking. However, keep in mind that these beaches don't have much in terms of amenities, so you should plan to bring all your food, beverages, beach chairs, and umbrellas with you.
Outdoor adventure and paddle boarding in Pleasant Prairie
Visitors wanting to spend some time on the lake during their stay in Pleasant Prairie can rent a paddle board, kayak, or canoe at Froggy's Landing. Froggy's Landing operates from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. every day from June through Labor Day, weather permitting. Paddling takes place on Lake Andrea, which is smaller and calmer than Lake Michigan. When you are done paddling, you can stretch your legs by going for a walk around the lake on the Lake Andrea Loop, or you can catch the Donald Hackbarth Trail from the lake and explore the surrounding woodlands and waterways. There's also a beer garden on the lake where you can relax and grab a cold one after a long day outside.
If you are up for a more unique adventure on Lake Michigan, head to the Kenosha Sand Dunes. Located around a 15-minute drive from downtown Pleasant Prairie, this natural area not only has great views of the lake, but also around 2 miles of trails and lots of birding opportunities. If you want to enjoy a relaxing day outside on the golf course, head to Big Oaks, which is a 27-hole course. As one reviewer on Tripadvisor noted, "I love this place not only because it's beautiful, peaceful and because it's so out of the way, it never gets crowded (except during holidays)."
Pleasant Prairie's shopping and food
If you are more interested in shopping in Pleasant Prairie, one place you can't miss is Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets. With more than 90 stores, this open-air outlet mall is a great place to walk around and do a little retail therapy at well-known brands like Calvin Klein, Lacoste, Levi's, and Coach. Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets are open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
When you are done shopping, you will have probably worked up an appetite and can head to one of the restaurants by the Premium Outlets. Or, if you are looking for something a bit more local, head to one of the village's best restaurants. Satisfy your burger cravings at the Milwaukee Burger Company, which is rated as the number one restaurant in the town on Tripadvisor. Other options include trying some of Wisconsin's famous cheese curds at Cousins Subs, or making the 40-minute drive to Milwaukee to dine at Walker's Point, a neighborhood of the city that is a foodie favorite with irresistible charm and walkability.