Situated Between Chicago And Milwaukee Is A Lake Michigan Village With Paddle Boarding And Premium Shopping

If you are planning a trip to the Midwest, you can't skip out on Chicago and Milwaukee, the region's go-to hubs for art, culture, and endless good times. Both metropolises sit right on Lake Michigan and offer plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation along with great food — like the famous Chicago hot dog (here are the five best places to get a Chicago dog) and the sausage, beer, and cheese that has earned Milwaukee the title of the "Culinary Capital of the Midwest." And, if you are traveling between these two cities and want a bit of a break from the hustle and bustle, make sure to spend some time in the village of Pleasant Prairie, where you'll find plenty of paddle boarding and shopping.

Located in Wisconsin, around an hour's drive from Chicago and about 40 minutes from Milwaukee, Pleasant Prairie has plenty to do to keep you entertained. Be sure to stop at one of the village's five beaches located along the famous Lake Shore Drive to dip your toes in the water and catch some sun. Carol Beach (also known as Prairie Shores) is the largest beach and offers some limited parking. However, keep in mind that these beaches don't have much in terms of amenities, so you should plan to bring all your food, beverages, beach chairs, and umbrellas with you.