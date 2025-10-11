'America's Most Secluded Lodge' Brims With Pristine Beaches And Wildlife In A Georgia Golden Isles Island Stay

When it comes to all-inclusives, The Lodge on Little St. Simons Island (LSSI) breaks the mold. This isn't a drink all the margaritas you can at the pool bar type of all-inclusive. Instead, it represents a place to call home for a few days, where you spend most of your time immersed in nature. In fact, you'll spend most of your time outdoors, and since it's an island accessible only by ferry from St. Simons Island, there isn't really a good reason to leave.

When staying at the Lodge, you can reserve a room, a whole cottage, or the entire island. There are six historic cottages, several of which have screened-in porches framed by cascading oak trees overlooking a creek. The Hunting Lodge, built in 1917, is the historical heart of the property. It's home to the Lodge's reception area, a comfortable living room, the dining rooms, and a spacious porch. All guests will spend time together here daily, especially during the pre-dinner social time. In addition, there is also an island museum, an activity room, a gift shop, and two guest rooms available. Nightly rates range from $700 for the Hunting Lodge for two people, to nearly $15,000 to rent the entire island for up to 32 people.

Sustainability is top of mind on the island and at the Lodge, and everyone from the dishwashers to the general manager are trained in environmental stewardship practices like composting, recycling, and energy management. Geothermal and solar energy, repurposed rainwater (used to water plants), repurposed building materials, and an onsite garden with heritage crops are just some of the green practices to be found at LSSI. The Center for Coastal Conservation at LSSI works to support conservation research, education, and efforts on the island and throughout coastal Georgia. From biodiversity preservation to sea turtle conservation to prescribed fire management, the Center follows best practices for ecological conservation. If you stay on the island, don't be surprised if they engage you in some citizen science projects.