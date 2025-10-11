'America's Most Secluded Lodge' Brims With Pristine Beaches And Wildlife In A Georgia Golden Isles Island Stay
On the Georgia coast, between Savannah and Jacksonville, Florida, there is a unique set of four islands — barrier islands, to be exact — called the Golden Isles. Formed when waves deposit sediment along the shoreline, barrier islands are typically separated from the mainland by creeks, bays, and lagoons. On the ocean side, beaches and dunes tend to form, whereas on the side facing the shore, you'll find more marshes, tidal flats, and marine forests. More similar in appearance to the Amazon than a typical coastline, this biodiverse landscape is teeming with wildlife and is much easier to reach (and more affordable) than a trip halfway around the world.
In the Georgia Golden Isles, there are four of these barrier islands. St. Simons Island (home to breathtaking beaches and a unique selection of shops) is the largest. Less crowded and developed than St. Simons is Jekyll Island. Known for Driftwood Beach, consistently rated as one of the best in the U.S., Jekyll Island has several family-friendly activities and beachfront hotels. For private island resort and community vibes, Sea Island is an exclusive enclave with a luxury resort. Alternatively, if nature, wildlife, and an expansive area to roam is more appealing, you'll want to head to Little St. Simons Island, where "America's Most Secluded Lodge" is a haven for those who appreciate sustainable luxury.
A Travel + Leisure Global Vision Award winner, the privately owned Little St. Simons Island and its century-old lodge is a true gem that can only be reached by boat. With 7 miles of beaches and 11,000 acres of untouched wilderness, The Lodge on Little St. Simons Island is the perfect all-inclusive respite for nature lovers seeking a dose of tranquility and conservation in their getaway.
The Lodge experience
When it comes to all-inclusives, The Lodge on Little St. Simons Island (LSSI) breaks the mold. This isn't a drink all the margaritas you can at the pool bar type of all-inclusive. Instead, it represents a place to call home for a few days, where you spend most of your time immersed in nature. In fact, you'll spend most of your time outdoors, and since it's an island accessible only by ferry from St. Simons Island, there isn't really a good reason to leave.
When staying at the Lodge, you can reserve a room, a whole cottage, or the entire island. There are six historic cottages, several of which have screened-in porches framed by cascading oak trees overlooking a creek. The Hunting Lodge, built in 1917, is the historical heart of the property. It's home to the Lodge's reception area, a comfortable living room, the dining rooms, and a spacious porch. All guests will spend time together here daily, especially during the pre-dinner social time. In addition, there is also an island museum, an activity room, a gift shop, and two guest rooms available. Nightly rates range from $700 for the Hunting Lodge for two people, to nearly $15,000 to rent the entire island for up to 32 people.
Sustainability is top of mind on the island and at the Lodge, and everyone from the dishwashers to the general manager are trained in environmental stewardship practices like composting, recycling, and energy management. Geothermal and solar energy, repurposed rainwater (used to water plants), repurposed building materials, and an onsite garden with heritage crops are just some of the green practices to be found at LSSI. The Center for Coastal Conservation at LSSI works to support conservation research, education, and efforts on the island and throughout coastal Georgia. From biodiversity preservation to sea turtle conservation to prescribed fire management, the Center follows best practices for ecological conservation. If you stay on the island, don't be surprised if they engage you in some citizen science projects.
Beach, birds, and biodiversity
On the island, 7 miles of private, pristine beaches provide unlimited opportunities for enjoyment. Whether you sunbathe, stroll, swim, or even bike, the beach is yours to explore (with the handful of other Lodge guests on the island). The best part about going to the beach? Your all-inclusive stay includes beach chairs, towels, sunscreen, umbrellas, and anything else you could need for a day on the beach.
A highly knowledgeable team of naturalists are on hand to educate visitors about their surroundings and help you explore the island. Guided fishing, birding, and kayaking experiences help guests explore the coastal habitats. On the beach, you can go on a shell walk together or bike to a tugboat wreck that's inhabited by marine life. Naturalist-led fishing adventures can take place in the creeks, marshes, or ocean, with all gear and materials included. While the fishing on the island is primarily catch and release, guests are allowed to keep one fish per day, and the culinary team can prepare it for dinner. Exploration of the unique tidal creeks can take several forms. A pontoon boat, staffed with an Island Captain and naturalists, can take you down the winding waterways of the salt marsh where you can spy elusive marsh birds and, if you're lucky, a breaching dolphin. Alternatively, you can explore the creeks by kayak in a guided experience. Marvel at pods of dolphins as they hunt for fish, or just glide through the water, enjoying the peace and tranquility.
Birdwatchers unite on LSSI. Located on the Atlantic Migratory Flyway, birders flock to the island with hopes of glimpsing the more than 250 species that frequent the skies. Lodge-provided binoculars make it easy to spot American oystercatchers and roseate spoonbills in the expansive mudflats, old-growth forests, and freshwater ponds.