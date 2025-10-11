Along The Kentucky-Tennessee Border Is An Unbelievably Clear Lake With Some Of The South's Best Fishing
The South is widely renowned for its abundance of pristine lakes perfect for camping and fishing. Some examples include the peaceful blend of nature and history at the lakeside Pettigrew State Park in North Carolina and the ideal camping and fishing destination of Clarkco State Park in Mississippi. But for a lake so untouched by the modern world that it can appear as clear as glass, vacationers should head to Dale Hollow Lake in Byrdstown, Tennessee, about 2 hours northeast of Nashville via the I-40 to State Route 111 right by the Kentucky border. Here, aside from the crystalline waters that some swimmers have sworn they can see their own feet in while swimming, visitors can find some of the best fishing in the South.
Named a Bill Dance Signature Lake after the famous Tennessee fisherman, anglers will find plenty of largemouth bass, crappie, bluegill, and stocked brown trout in Dale Hollow. They can find the best spots by renting a pontoon boat, a fishing boat, or simply fly fishing by the untouched shore. Jet skis are also available for rental at the nearby Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park. But maybe the best way to take advantage of that impeccably clean water is to go scuba diving, where you can see the remains of a town called Willow Grove that was flooded by the creation of the lake in 1943.
At Dale Hollow Lake, enjoy the outdoor adventure by day and the good food and camping by night
After a long day of enjoying the mighty lake, travelers can also find excellent camping accommodations surrounding it. One great spot is the Dale Hollow Dam Campground, next to a dam built in 1943 by the US Army Corps of Engineers. There are 72 single-party sites, 3 group sites, and one large group picnic shelter that are available, starting around $30 a night, each complete with electric hookups and potable water. The site is also great for bird-watching enthusiasts, as they might spot some bald eagles (they are known to occupy the area).
Before putting it down, though, be sure to grab dinner at Mike's Landing Restaurant for some killer hot wings, cold beer, and a stage for live music. Mike's is open seasonally in the summer, Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with live music starting at 6. There are truly some amazing adventures one could have on the water in Tennessee, such as the magical experience of "glow paddling" at golden hour on the Tennessee River. But Dale Hollow Lake is something special and definitely deserves a visit.