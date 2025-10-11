Along The Kentucky-Tennessee Border Is An Unbelievably Clear Lake With Some Of The South's Best Fishing

The South is widely renowned for its abundance of pristine lakes perfect for camping and fishing. Some examples include the peaceful blend of nature and history at the lakeside Pettigrew State Park in North Carolina and the ideal camping and fishing destination of Clarkco State Park in Mississippi. But for a lake so untouched by the modern world that it can appear as clear as glass, vacationers should head to Dale Hollow Lake in Byrdstown, Tennessee, about 2 hours northeast of Nashville via the I-40 to State Route 111 right by the Kentucky border. Here, aside from the crystalline waters that some swimmers have sworn they can see their own feet in while swimming, visitors can find some of the best fishing in the South.

Named a Bill Dance Signature Lake after the famous Tennessee fisherman, anglers will find plenty of largemouth bass, crappie, bluegill, and stocked brown trout in Dale Hollow. They can find the best spots by renting a pontoon boat, a fishing boat, or simply fly fishing by the untouched shore. Jet skis are also available for rental at the nearby Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park. But maybe the best way to take advantage of that impeccably clean water is to go scuba diving, where you can see the remains of a town called Willow Grove that was flooded by the creation of the lake in 1943.

