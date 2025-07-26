This One-Of-A-Kind Paddling Experience Is A Natural Wonder On Tennessee's Stunning Waterways

If you love to paddle, Tennessee has it all. From peaceful floats to world-class whitewater rapids on the Tennessee River, the state is a kayaker's paradise. Perhaps the best part is that many of these oases are just outside the state's major cities, providing the perfect opportunity for a fun getaway for tourists as well as a quick escape to nature for locals.

One can't-miss paddling experience you've got to try is glow paddling. Glow paddling gets you out on the water as the sun sets for a glow-in-the-dark aquatic adventure. Aboard an LED-lit, clear kayak, paddlers can experience the water in a whole new way. Imagine embarking just in time to watch the sun set behind the lush Tennessee forest line. As darkness descends, you glide along the black, glassy water with only the moon, stars, and gentle glow of your kayak to guide you. It's a communion with nature unlike any other.

You can go glow paddling in Middle Tennessee with a guided tour from Get Up and Go Kayaking out on Old Hickory Lake. It's only an hour's drive from Nashville, located in Bledsoe Creek State Park. While glow paddling is a unique way to experience the beauty of Old Hickory Lake, there are kayaking adventures to be had by day as well as by night.