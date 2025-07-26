This One-Of-A-Kind Paddling Experience Is A Natural Wonder On Tennessee's Stunning Waterways
If you love to paddle, Tennessee has it all. From peaceful floats to world-class whitewater rapids on the Tennessee River, the state is a kayaker's paradise. Perhaps the best part is that many of these oases are just outside the state's major cities, providing the perfect opportunity for a fun getaway for tourists as well as a quick escape to nature for locals.
One can't-miss paddling experience you've got to try is glow paddling. Glow paddling gets you out on the water as the sun sets for a glow-in-the-dark aquatic adventure. Aboard an LED-lit, clear kayak, paddlers can experience the water in a whole new way. Imagine embarking just in time to watch the sun set behind the lush Tennessee forest line. As darkness descends, you glide along the black, glassy water with only the moon, stars, and gentle glow of your kayak to guide you. It's a communion with nature unlike any other.
You can go glow paddling in Middle Tennessee with a guided tour from Get Up and Go Kayaking out on Old Hickory Lake. It's only an hour's drive from Nashville, located in Bledsoe Creek State Park. While glow paddling is a unique way to experience the beauty of Old Hickory Lake, there are kayaking adventures to be had by day as well as by night.
Clear kayaking and glow paddling in Old Hickory Lake
Clear kayaking isn't just for nighttime — it's also an incredible way to be even more immersed in nature during a daytime paddle. Spot great white egrets, blue herons, ospreys, and even bald eagles from your clear kayak, and keep an eye out for fish teeming beneath you. Old Hickory Lake also boasts impressive bluffs and cliffsides that line the water's edge for an unforgettable backdrop for your float, and there's also a rainfed waterfall along the guided tour path. Certified and experienced guides lead you on a round trip from Bledsoe Creek State Park, ensuring you make the most of your time on the water. Whether you take a daytime paddle or wait for the scenic views to give way to starry skies, the trip is suitable for beginners and experts alike and open to ages 3 and up. Daytime and nighttime tours are $59 for adults and $49 for children under 12 at the time of writing and last about two and a half hours. Note that the kayaks are tandem, so it's best to go with a friend.
A glow paddle excursion makes for a fun and unique nature escape during a Nashville vacation. Bledscoe Creek State Park is just 45 minutes from the Gaylord Opryland Resort, a lavish resort that's a destination in itself and another one-of-a-kind Nashville experience. If you want to avoid Music City's crowds, however, the cute, family-friendly city of Springfield is just an hour away.