Escape New York City Crowds At A Hidden Luxe Getaway With Hudson Valley Views And Farm-To-Table Fare

There's a reason New York's Hudson Valley inspired an entire art movement. The hills, mountains, farms, orchards, and waterways that fill the 10 counties north of New York City are paintings in themselves, inspiring artists like Albert Bierstadt, Thomas Cole, and Frederic Edwin Church to capture the landscapes on canvas. Thankfully, more than 100 years later, the beauty of the valley still remains a draw, and hotels like Wildflower Farms in Gardiner immerse guests in it. In fact, as the name of the resort shows, Hudson Valley nature is incorporated into the experience. Outside, its 140 acres fills with flower meadows, wild woodlands, high cliffs, and views of Shawangunk Ridge, home to this New York state park with endless waterfalls, dense forest, and captivating cliff views.

Step inside, and the nature seems to come with you. That's because the common areas, suites, and 65 freestanding cottages and cabins contain many of the elements, including reclaimed white oak ceilings, travertine countertops, slate showers, deep green upholstery, and other natural materials almost everywhere. Some spaces are open to nature almost entirely, most notably the Great Porch, which looks out to Shawangunk Ridge from the comfort of cushioned sofas and a communal fire pit. Indeed, so evocative and pleasing is the design — also influenced by Swiss and Dutch styles — that it won the Built Design Award for interior design in 2023, just a year after opening.