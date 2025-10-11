One Clothing Choice Outs You As A Tourist In Maine Instantly, Per A Local
While Americans have a reputation for dressing somewhat casually, it's hardly a stretch to say that each region has its own aesthetic and fashion faux pas. From Southern California's laid-back surf- and skate-inspired streetwear to the heritage western wear of Texas, each state has a dominant look, and sometimes it's especially easy to stand out as a tourist. In the case of Maine, dressing up is the number one giveaway that you're from out of state, according to long-time Mainer Cait Savaannahh on TikTok.
"If it's noon or 2 o'clock and someone is wearing a sundress, they're wearing heels or wedges, they're carrying a nice purse or wearing a button-up, they're probably a tourist," explained Savannah. She also mentioned that white linen pants and sunhats are not part of the typical Maine uniform. Locals were quick to agree in the comments, citing an office job or date night as the only times they dress up.
Even lifestyle and fashion bloggers like Jo-Lynne Shane have advised travelers to shy away from fancy looks. "The key to packing for a Maine vacation is to bring a little bit of everything... but keep it casual," shared Shane on her blog. "At most I bring a pair of white jeans and flat sandals for dinners out."
What do local Mainers wear?
If you want to blend in with the locals on your trip to the "Friendliest Town in Maine" near Portland or another inviting destination, you'll need to retire your Martha's Vineyard-worthy linens and pristine boat shoes. Savannah describes the typical Maine aesthetic as "coastal bum," emphasizing the need for comfort as the top priority. "I'm talking baggy T-shirt, baggy shorts or jeans, like sneakers — we're not dressing up," she further stressed.
And, Mainers delved even deeper into exactly what makes up nice "Maine attire" on Reddit. "Your best Hammond Lumber T-shirt and pants that haven't been to the jobsite lately," listed one local in a comment, while others specifically suggested Carhartt's impossibly durable workpants or flannel and khakis with a fleece sweatshirt.
Regardless of whether you blend in with the locals or look like an out-of-towner, dressing for the weather is critical. The best time to visit Maine depends on your interests, but don't underestimate how chilly the winters get. Temperatures can drop below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, with up to 110 inches of snow covering inland areas. Follow the locals' lead and dress to stay warm, especially if you're planning on snowshoeing or visiting one of Maine's top wildlife spots.