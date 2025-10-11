One Clothing Choice Outs You As A Tourist In Maine Instantly, Per A Local

While Americans have a reputation for dressing somewhat casually, it's hardly a stretch to say that each region has its own aesthetic and fashion faux pas. From Southern California's laid-back surf- and skate-inspired streetwear to the heritage western wear of Texas, each state has a dominant look, and sometimes it's especially easy to stand out as a tourist. In the case of Maine, dressing up is the number one giveaway that you're from out of state, according to long-time Mainer Cait Savaannahh on TikTok.

"If it's noon or 2 o'clock and someone is wearing a sundress, they're wearing heels or wedges, they're carrying a nice purse or wearing a button-up, they're probably a tourist," explained Savannah. She also mentioned that white linen pants and sunhats are not part of the typical Maine uniform. Locals were quick to agree in the comments, citing an office job or date night as the only times they dress up.

Even lifestyle and fashion bloggers like Jo-Lynne Shane have advised travelers to shy away from fancy looks. "The key to packing for a Maine vacation is to bring a little bit of everything... but keep it casual," shared Shane on her blog. "At most I bring a pair of white jeans and flat sandals for dinners out."