This Portable Tech On Amazon Is A Great Way To Keep Small Valuables Safe While Traveling

Earlier this month, I was lounging by a crystal-clear pool on a solo trip, Santorini sun casting down, desperately wanting to take a dip. But in my beach bag was my passport, emergency cash, iPhone, and a ring. My room wasn't ready yet, so I clung to my tote and sat waiting, sweaty and salivating over the cool, blue pool. The anxiety of leaving valuables behind while exploring has plagued travelers for decades, but smart technology is finally catching up. After this trip, I started searching for a solution, and found the Trova Go biometric vault, a sleek portable safe that revolutionizes how we protect our most precious items on the move.

The Trova Go safe looks more like an external hard drive than a security device, which is exactly the point. Crafted from CNC-machined aluminum alloy, this pocket-sized vault measures just 6.1 by 3 by 1.6 inches and weighs a pound, making it perfect for slipping into carry-on luggage or a hotel room safe. You can only unlock the device using the Trova app, which taps into your phone's biometric sensors like face ID or fingerprint scan, eliminating the need for keys or combination codes that can be forgotten or compromised. You can use your phone to check the safe's location, battery status, and whether it's been left open, providing peace of mind whether you're exploring one of Ireland's most charming beach towns or taking an Iowa road trip through rolling grasslands.

The interior dimensions, 5.2 by 2.2 by .75, give enough room to fit essentials like memory cards, emergency medication, jewelry, or folded cash, and the hard aluminum exterior means it can't be easily cut or broken. I especially love its discreet appearance and how it blends seamlessly into any environment without screaming "valuable contents inside."