Canada's Rapidly Growing City On The Prairie Is A Friendly Haven With Quaint Mennonite Charm

Steinbach is just 40 miles from Winnipeg, Manitoba's capital, so it is very accessible. You can fly directly into Winnipeg from 10 US cities, including Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, and Atlanta, as well as from all across Canada. From Winnipeg, Steinbach is around a 45-minute drive, and there is no public transport, though you can rent a car for around $270 for the week, as of the time of writing. It's also possible to drive directly to Manitoba from the more northerly US states, especially North Dakota and Minnesota, given their proximity to the southwest Canadian border.

Steinbach is truly a year-round town with fun things to do in the summer and winter; however, the winters can get incredibly cold. Although the peak hockey and ice skating season brings a lot of fun, the average daily temperature from mid-November to March can be as low as 26 degrees Fahrenheit. Make sure to bring lots of warm and waterproof layers and understand the best ways to avoid getting a cold whilst away from home. The summer is a balmy 66 degrees, perfect for exploring the vast prairie lands on Steinbach's doorstep.

Certain times of year do bring different advantages in Steinbach, however. For example, if you're a lover of good beer and festival fun, then Oktoberfest in September will be calling your name. For history buffs, the Pioneer Day held in August at the Mennonite Heritage Village Museum is an amazing day full of traditional craft demonstrations, animal-based fun, and live performances. Or, there's a whole host of other annual events, including Canada Day, 'Summer in the City', 'Movie in the Park', a community garage sale, and more. It's an amazing community-oriented city ready to open its doors to the whole world.